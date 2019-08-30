INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs varsity football team defeated the Oelwein Huskies 49-0 in the season opener on Friday night at Independence.
Oelwein fell behind early, with the Mustangs scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. The Huskies were unable to recover, despite some nice plays, as Independence scored a combined seven touchdowns in the contest.
Despite the loss, Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said there were some positives in his coaching debut with the Huskies.
“At times, we moved the ball, we did some nice things,” Lape said. “We didn’t have any penalties or turnovers … we took care of the ball and didn’t have any penalties. We got to get better blocking and better at tackling fundamentally.”
Oelwein slowed down the Mustang attack in the second quarter when they forced Independence turnovers on two straight possessions, the first a fumble recovery by Isaac Opperman and the second an interception by Ethan Thomas.
However, Independence was able to strike for two touchdowns late in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead going into halftime. Both scores came from touchdown passes by Logan Schmitt, who threw to Brady Webb and Brayden Holt. Holt had two touchdown catches in the game.
Schmitt had three touchdowns total, along with one interception, while throwing for 98 yards. He rushed for 110 yards and added a rushing touchdown.
Independence rushed for a total of 449 yards. Kaleb Lamphier rushed for 160 yards and scored one touchdown; while Marcus Beatty rushed for 140 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Oelwein junior Gage Voshell led the team with 56 rushing yards, including a 16-yard run. Thomas had 19 rushing yards and six receiving yards.
Independence head coach Justin Putz said he thought his team put in a good effort on both sides of the ball.
“I thought we blocked well,” Putz said. “I thought defensively our guys were playing physical and not letting them get there three of four yards at a time and grind us down like Coach [Bob] Lape wants to do. I really thought we tackled well.”
Huskies quarterback Jacob King went two for four in passing attempts for 13 yards in his first varsity start. He was sacked once for a ten-yard loss by Mustangs defender Jamieson Baker.
Oelwein senior Adam Deaner led his team with five tackles. Independence senior Cole Davis led his team with eight tackles.
Up next
Oelwein falls to 0-1 after their loss to Independence on Friday night. They will play at Jesup next Friday.
Lape said Oelwein will need to work harder against the J-Hawks in the season’s second week.
“We just got to keep working to get better and keep our heads up,” Lape said. “We can’t make the mistakes we made and win football games. It’s that simple.”