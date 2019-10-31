Independence travels to Pella for first round playoff game

The No. 6 ranked Independence Mustangs (9-0) will head to Pella High School Friday to take on the Pella Dutch (7-2) in the first round of the Class 3A, Bracket A playoffs.
Friday’s first round playoff is the first time these two schools have played each other. The game will be played at Pella since they have an higher RPI than Independence, with Pella’s RPI at .6433 and Independence’s RPI at .6389.
Independence is coming off its first district title and an undefeated regular season after defeating Decorah 28-21 last week.
Mustangs head coach Justin Putz said the team set their goal to be district champions last year.
“Last year, leaving the field at Decorah after having had a chance to tie for a district title and come up short really impacted our guys,” Putz said. “They set out to not let it happen again. Coming up short last year really motivated them. Making the playoffs was also a goal for our guys. We believe we have a chance to make a run and are excited about the opportunity.”
Putz added that the Independence community is excited about the team’s district title.
“The reaction in the community has been great,” Putz said. “There have been a lot of people who have waited a long time to see us as district champs.”
The Mustangs combined for 351 rushing yards last week. Quarterback Logan Schmitt rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Kaleb Lamphier rushed for 147 yards.
Schmitt rushed for 21 touchdowns this year, but also had 16 touchdown passes. He has plenty of weapons on offense, including Lamphier, Marcus Beatty, Blake Bartz, Brayden Holt and Brady Webb.
Putz said it was impressive that his team ran so well against Decorah.
“To run over 350 yards against Decorah speaks to how well our team has played in the run game,” Putz said. “That is an impressive performance. Logan and Kaleb ran hard, but the rest of the team opened up a ton of holes. I thought it was [offensive lineman] Brandon Haas and Spencer Campbell’s best games of the year.”
Pella has won their last five games and defeated Grinnell 28-14 on the road last week.
The Dutch have been a high-scoring team this season, with threats on the ground and in the passing game.
Pella quarterback Ryan Mace has completed 87-of-175 passes for 1,591 yards, 19 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He has also rushed for four touchdowns and 197 yards.
Other key offensive threats on the Dutch include Aaron Downs (614 rushing yards, 9.3 YPC, 12 touchdowns), Noah Clayberg (548 rushing yards, 6.2 YPC, three touchdowns) and Logan Shetterly (41 catches, 781 yards, 12 touchdowns).
“Pella will really test our defense,” Putz said. “They are very athletic, have an outstanding running back and are well-coached. They put their athletes all over the field and try to get them the ball. It forces you to play disciplined assignment defense.”
Defensively, Independence had big games from Cole Davis (9 tackles), Christian Kremer (6.5 tackles, Lamphier (5 tackles, one interception) and Schmitt (4 tackles, 1 interception) last week against Decorah. They will need another standout performance to slow down Pella this week.
“We will rep the looks they will give us,” Putz said. “We also have to practice against some man coverage. They like to run a lot of man-to-man coverage on defense.”
Key defensive players on Pella include Levi Roose (36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery), Shetterly (21.5 tackles, three interceptions), Kody Huisman (35.5 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception), Warren Page (20 tackles, three interceptions) and Grant Nelson (33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery).
Players of the Week for Independence against Decorah last week were Schmitt (offensive), Lamphier (defensive) and Dylan Ruether, Brandon Haas and Spencer Campbell (special teams).
Jered Jensen filled in for the second consecutive week as kicker, after not playing football since eighth grade. He has been a perfect 9-for-9 in extra point attempts the past two games.
“It’s good to have him,” Putz said. “He has done a nice job so far. He has added some depth at the kicker position.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Pella High School.