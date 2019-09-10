Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points to the right:

Class 4A

1) West Des Moines Valley (6) 2-0 68

2) Ankeny Centennial (1) 2-0 56

3) Cedar Falls 2-0 55

4) West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 55

5) Bettendorf 2-0 33

6) Ankeny 1-1 33

7) Fort Dodge 2-0 25

8) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 24

9) Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 19

10) Southeast Polk 1-1 15

Dropped out: Waukee, Johnston

Other receiving votes: Johnston 3, Waukee 3

Class 3A

1) Western Dubuque (6) 2-0 69

2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 2-0 61

3) North Scott 2-0 51

4) Lewis Central 2-0 44

5) Solon 2-0 44

6) Pella 2-0 35

7) Independence 2-0 31

8) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1-1 16

9) Iowa City Liberty 2-0 12

10) Davenport Assumption 2-0 9

11) Washington 2-0 9

Dropped out: Harlan

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 6, Creston/O-M 2

Class 2A

1) Waukon (7) 2-0 70

2) Clear Lake 2-0 58

3) Algona 2-0 49

4) Spirit Lake 2-0 45

5) Waterloo Columbus 2-0 37

6) Greene County 2-0 33

7) Benton 2-0 27

8) Crestwood 1-1 20

9) Southeast Valley 2-0 20

10) Des Moines Christian 2-0 19

Dropped out: Monroe PCM

Others receiving votes: Ida Grvoe OABCIG 3, Monticello 2, Centerville 1, Williamsburg 1

Class 1A

1) West Sioux (5) 2-0 64

2) Dike-New Hartford 2-0 59

3) Van Meter 2-0 52

4) West Branch (1) 2-0 52

5) West Lyon (1) 2-0 44

6) South Central Calhoun 2-0 42

7) Treynor 2-0 25

8) Mount Ayr 2-0 14

9) Underwood 2-0 9

10) Mediapolis 2-0 6

Dropped out: Interstate 35

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 3, Western Christian 3, Sigourney-Keota 2

Class A

1) West Hancock (7) 2-0 70

2) Wapsie Valley 2-0 54

3) Saint Ansgar 2-0 51

4) Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 45

5) North Tama 2-0 43

6) Westwood 2-0 38

7) South O’Brien 2-0 22

8) BGM 2-0 14

9) Grundy Center 2-0 13

10) Belmond-Klemme 2-0 10

Dropped out: Alta-Aurelia, Durant, Hinton

Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen 9, Alta-Aurelia 6, Hinton 3, MFL Mar-Mac 3, Cardinal 1, Hartley HMS 1, Highland 1

8-Player

1) Don Bosco (5) 2-0 67

2) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 2-0 58

3) Turkey Valley 2-0 52

4) New London (1) 2-0 42

5) Audubon 2-1 39

6) Iowa Valley 2-0 39

7) Lenox 3-0 15

8) Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0 13

9) Glidden-Ralston 2-0 13

10) Fremont-Mills 1-1 12

Dropped out: Newell-Fonda, Central City, Northwood-Kensett

Others receiving votes: Harris-Lake Park 9, Midland 7, Montezuma 6, Springville 5, Anita CAM 3, Newell-Fonda 2, Woodbine 2, Easton Valley 1

Tags