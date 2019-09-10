The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points to the right:
Class 4A
1) West Des Moines Valley (6) 2-0 68
2) Ankeny Centennial (1) 2-0 56
3) Cedar Falls 2-0 55
4) West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 55
5) Bettendorf 2-0 33
6) Ankeny 1-1 33
7) Fort Dodge 2-0 25
8) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 24
9) Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 19
10) Southeast Polk 1-1 15
Dropped out: Waukee, Johnston
Other receiving votes: Johnston 3, Waukee 3
Class 3A
1) Western Dubuque (6) 2-0 69
2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 2-0 61
3) North Scott 2-0 51
4) Lewis Central 2-0 44
5) Solon 2-0 44
6) Pella 2-0 35
7) Independence 2-0 31
8) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1-1 16
9) Iowa City Liberty 2-0 12
10) Davenport Assumption 2-0 9
11) Washington 2-0 9
Dropped out: Harlan
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 6, Creston/O-M 2
Class 2A
1) Waukon (7) 2-0 70
2) Clear Lake 2-0 58
3) Algona 2-0 49
4) Spirit Lake 2-0 45
5) Waterloo Columbus 2-0 37
6) Greene County 2-0 33
7) Benton 2-0 27
8) Crestwood 1-1 20
9) Southeast Valley 2-0 20
10) Des Moines Christian 2-0 19
Dropped out: Monroe PCM
Others receiving votes: Ida Grvoe OABCIG 3, Monticello 2, Centerville 1, Williamsburg 1
Class 1A
1) West Sioux (5) 2-0 64
2) Dike-New Hartford 2-0 59
3) Van Meter 2-0 52
4) West Branch (1) 2-0 52
5) West Lyon (1) 2-0 44
6) South Central Calhoun 2-0 42
7) Treynor 2-0 25
8) Mount Ayr 2-0 14
9) Underwood 2-0 9
10) Mediapolis 2-0 6
Dropped out: Interstate 35
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 3, Western Christian 3, Sigourney-Keota 2
Class A
1) West Hancock (7) 2-0 70
2) Wapsie Valley 2-0 54
3) Saint Ansgar 2-0 51
4) Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 45
5) North Tama 2-0 43
6) Westwood 2-0 38
7) South O’Brien 2-0 22
8) BGM 2-0 14
9) Grundy Center 2-0 13
10) Belmond-Klemme 2-0 10
Dropped out: Alta-Aurelia, Durant, Hinton
Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen 9, Alta-Aurelia 6, Hinton 3, MFL Mar-Mac 3, Cardinal 1, Hartley HMS 1, Highland 1
8-Player
1) Don Bosco (5) 2-0 67
2) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 2-0 58
3) Turkey Valley 2-0 52
4) New London (1) 2-0 42
5) Audubon 2-1 39
6) Iowa Valley 2-0 39
7) Lenox 3-0 15
8) Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0 13
9) Glidden-Ralston 2-0 13
10) Fremont-Mills 1-1 12
Dropped out: Newell-Fonda, Central City, Northwood-Kensett
Others receiving votes: Harris-Lake Park 9, Midland 7, Montezuma 6, Springville 5, Anita CAM 3, Newell-Fonda 2, Woodbine 2, Easton Valley 1