Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Dowling (7) 1-0 79 -

2. Ankeny Centennial 1-0 63 -

3. Cedar Falls (1) 1-0 61 -

4. West Des Moines Valley 1-0 60 -

5. Bettendorf 1-0 46 -

6. Waukee 0-1 38 -

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 26 -

8. Fort Dodge 1-0 17 -

(tie) Johnston 1-0 17 -

10. Ankeny 0-1 12 -

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Iowa City West 5. Davenport North 3. Des Moines Lincoln 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 1-0 69 -

2. Epworth Western Dubuque (3) 1-0 66 -

3. Solon (1) 1-0 64 -

4. Eldridge North Scott 1-0 63 -

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 1-0 57 -

6. Pella 1-0 29 -

7. Norwalk 1-0 18 -

8. Mount Pleasant 1-0 11 -

(tie) Washington 1-0 11 -

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1 10 -

Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Spencer 8. , Glenwood 7. Bondurant Farrar 6. Harlan 5. Independence 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Oskaloosa 2.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukon (7) 1-0 79 -

2. Clear Lake 1-0 63 -

3. Algona 1-0 60 -

4. Spirit Lake (1) 1-0 47 -

5. Greene County 1-0 39 -

(tie) Monroe PCM 1-0 39 -

7. Williamsburg 1-0 22 -

8. Des Moines Christian 1-0 19 -

9. Boyden-Hull-RV 0-1 18 -

10. Cresco Crestwood 1-0 16 -

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 12. Van Horne Benton 11. Carroll Kuemper 7. Southeast Valley 6. Tipton 1. West Liberty 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawarden West Sioux (6) 1-0 78 -

2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 1-0 70 -

3. West Branch (1) 1-0 57 -

4. Van Meter 1-0 50 -

5. Inwood West Lyon 1-0 41 -

6. South Central Calhoun 1-0 36 -

7. Dyersville Beckman 1-0 24 -

8. Treynor 1-0 20 -

9. Emmetsburg 1-0 14 -

10. Mediapolis 1-0 13 -

Others receiving votes: Truro Interstate 35 12. Underwood 8. Pella Christian 4. Hull Western Christian 3. Iowa City Regina 3. Jesup 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2. Wapello 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 2. Lake Mills 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (6) 1-0 76 -

2. St. Ansgar (1) 1-0 57 -

3. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56 -

4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 55 -

5. Sloan Westwood 1-0 39 -

6. Durant (1) 1-0 30 -

7. Traer North Tama 1-0 28 -

8. Alta 1-0 27 -

9. Grundy Center 1-0 16 -

10. Hudson 0-1 15 -

Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 14. Hinton 9. Algona Garrigan 9. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Alburnett 2. Southwest Valley 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (3) 1-0 72 -

2. Fremont Mills, Tabor (3) 1-0 68 -

3. New London (1) 1-0 58 -

4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 1-0 55 -

5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 1-0 37 -

6. Marengo Iowa Valley 1-0 26 -

7. Montezuma 1-0 23 -

8. Newell-Fonda 1-0 21 -

9. Audubon 0-1 20 -

10. Northwood-Kensett 1-0 17 -

Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 6. Wyoming Midland 6. Dunlap Boyer Valley 4. Janesville 4. Anita CAM 3. Wayland WACO 3. Westside Ar-We-Va 2. Woodbine 2. Lenox 2. Glidden-Ralston 1. Central City 1. HLV, Victor 1.

Tags