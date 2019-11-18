ISU's Kolar named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award

NEW YORK – The Friends of John Mackey have announced today eight semi-finalists for the 2019 John Mackey Award and Iowa State sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar made the list.
The eight semi-finalists were determined by confidential balloting of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end and the recipient will be announced on Dec. 11.
Kolar is having the greatest season by a tight end in Iowa State history in 2019, leading the Big 12 in receptions (41), receiving yards (549) and receiving touchdowns (7). Kolar’s season receiving yard total is a school record by a tight end and his seven touchdowns is one shy from the school mark set by E.J. Bibbs (8) in 2014.
Among tight ends nationally, Kolar ranks fourth in touchdown catches (7), seventh in receiving yards per game (54.9) and eighth in receptions per game (4.1).
A native of Norman, Okla., Kolar has played at an All-American rate all season. His Pro Football Focus (PFF) receiving grade of 90.6% is No. 1 nationally (200 snaps) and his overall offensive grade is at 86.0%, the second-best total nationally among tight ends (200 snaps).
Kolar has been Davey O’Brien Award semi-finalist Brock Purdy’s favorite target. The 6-6, 252-pounder has routinely come up with big plays with his outstanding hands and precise routes. A total of 32 of his 41 receptions have resulted in first downs or touchdowns and he’s been on the receiving end of 13 3rd/4th down conversions, including three of ISU’s four 4th down conversion receptions.
Kolar, who has four 70-yard receiving games this season, has an active streak of a touchdown catch in four-straight games to tie for the third-longest string in school history.
Kolar was honored as an Academic All-District 6 selection by CoSIDA and is in the running for Academic All-America accolades. He maintains a 3.98 cumulative GPA in mechanical engineering.
The Mackey Award finalists are announced on Nov. 25.
2019 John Mackey Award Semifinalists
Charlie Kolar, So., Iowa State
Harrison Bryant, Sr., Florida Atlantic
Hunter Bryant, Jr., Washington
Brycen Hopkins, Sr., Purdue
Brevin Jordan, So., Miami (Fla.)
Albert Okwuegbunam, Jr., Missouri
Colby Parkinson, Jr., Stanford
Giovanni Ricci, Sr., Western Michigan