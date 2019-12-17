Jason Hoskins Named Peacock Head Football Coach

FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University has tabbed Jason Hoskins as the new Peacock head football coach effective immediately. The announcement came from Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell on Monday afternoon after meeting with the football staff and team.
"I am thrilled to be able to name Jason Hoskins as our new Peacock head football coach," said Hartzell. "Jason has a wealth of experience, practical football knowledge. He also knows Upper Iowa and our needs in order to move this football program forward. He will be an excellent leader of the young men on our team; and he will be diligent in finding our next group of Peacocks. This is a good day in the history of Peacock football."
Hoskins becomes the 16th head football coach in the football program's history after returning to the coaching staff prior to the 2019 season.
"It's a surreal feeling right now," said Hoskins. "I grew up around the game, coached at many different institutions and have always wanted to be a head football coach. Of all the places I have been, none of them are quite like Upper Iowa. It is a special place and I am humbled to be the head coach at Upper Iowa University. I want to thank Rick Hartzell and President Duffy for having the belief in me to run this program."
Hoskins continued, "We have a great staff here at Upper Iowa that will remain. Ben Curran is a guy on staff who is unbelievably sharp. He is going to be a head coach soon, until then I will bounce ideas off him and count myself lucky to have him here. Justin Wyatt, the longest-tenured assistant coach on staff, has the trust of the players on our team thanks to the relationships he has built. Mike Caniglia, Ryan Hansen, Nate Roemer, Rhett Mizer and Jack Crowley are all fantastic people and do a lot for the players here at Upper Iowa."
During the 2014-16 seasons, he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach while helping to lead the team to 15 wins over that stretch. This past season, Hoskins was the defensive backs and special teams coach.
"Our expectation here at Upper Iowa is to help our student-athletes improve as both players and as young men," said Hoskins. "We are going to push you, but you won't find another place that will care for you like this staff and this football team. Together, as coaches and players, we will put a great football product on the field."
Prior to his time at Upper Iowa, Hoskins spent five years as an assistant coach with fellow NSIC-member Northern State University. The Dubuque, Iowa native coached the secondary and was the recruiting coordinator for the Wolves.
"I have a few very important people I have to thank," stated Hoskins. "I would not be in the position I am today without them. My wife Kelly, and kids Ella, Michael and Kate, are the best for allowing me to be away and coach these young men. My wife is really the person who has made this possible. It's not easy being a coach's wife and I know I don't tell her enough how grateful I am for what she does. I also have to thank my Mom and Dad. I come from a coaching family, so I am where I am today in this profession because of my dad. I'm pretty proud to share this moment with the both of them."
Before his arrival in Aberdeen, S.D., Hoskins served as a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill. working with the wide receivers in 2009 and the offensive line in 2008, and also serving as the program's video coordinator.
"Professionally, I can't give enough thanks to Coach Tom Shea and what he has done for me and my family," said Hoskins. "You won't find a better person in this profession than Coach Shea. I will forever be in debt to him. Some of the others I have to thank are Bubba Schweigert, Dale Lennon, Bob Biere, Tom Dosch and Chris Klieman, whose father Bob is a 1961 graduate of UIU and a member of the UIU Athletics Hall of Fame. All these men gave me opportunities and trusted me with the incredible responsibility of coaching young men in their programs."
Hoskins also made coaching stops at the University of Minnesota Duluth (running backs) and Loras College as a student assistant with the running backs in 2005, tight ends in 2004 and wide receivers in 2002. He coached the defensive backs as a student assistant at Rockford College in Rockford, Ill. in 2003.
Hoskins earned his Bachelor's degree in history and secondary education from Loras in 2005 and his Master's degree in education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2013. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2001.