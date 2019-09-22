Jesup beats BCLUW in shootout

CONRAD – The Jesup varsity football team defeated BCLUW 41-27 in a shootout on the road Friday.
J-Hawks running back Tanner Cole had a big night, rushing 20 times for 238 yards and a touchdown. Jerret Delagardelle rushed 11 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, giving Jesup two 100-yard rushers in Friday’s game.
Jesup quarterback Jase Pilcher was 11-for-20 for 116 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked twice by the BCLUW defense.
Five different Jesup recievers caught passes Friday, with Brodie Kresser having four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Jesup senior Keaton Roscovious led the team with 9.5 tackles. Delagardelle and Cooper Fuelling each had a sack apiece.
The J-Hawks intercepted three passes from BCLUW quarterback Jesse Moore, two by Kresser and one by Brady Dahl.
Jesup either held the lead or the score was tied throughout the entire game. After BCLUW tied the game at 14-14 late in the first quarter, the J-Hawks outscored the Comets 27-13 the rest of the game.
Up next
The J-Hawks win evens up their record to 2-2, as BCLUW falls to 0-4. Jesup will play South Hardin next Friday for their homecoming game, which begins at 7:30 p.m.