Jesup falls short against Oelwein

JESUP – Jesup entered halftime with the lead, but were unable to stop Oelwein fullback Gage Voshell in a 33-27 J-Hawks loss.
Voshell had himself a great night, as he rushed for 316 yards in 43 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.
Jesup head coach Tim Sauer said he was proud of how his team kept battling after falling two touchdowns at two separate points in the fourth quarter.
“[We were] able to respond to a little bit of adversity on the offensive side of the ball,” Sauer said. “Being able to execute in the second half. Up front, we got a young group and those guys are meshing really well and keeping our quarterback up right.”
One of the turning points in the game was Oelwein was able to have two goal line stands to stop Jesup drives in their tracks. The first stop was on the J-Hawks first drive in the first quarter and the second was early in the fourth quarter.
“We are a bend, but don’t break [defense],” said Oelwein head coach Bob Lape. “In this day in age, it’s tough to stop offenses. Maybe we gave up more yards than we would like, but we made some plays when we had to. We made this stop in the fourth quarter and go 98 yards with four holding penalties to score a touchdown.”
While Oelwein came away with the victory, it was a back-and-forth game that Jesup led 13-8 going into halftime.
Most of the scoring happened in the second half, with Oelwein outpacing Jesup 24-19 after halftime. Four of Voshell’s five rushing touchdowns happened in the second half.
Lape said his team was able to persevere in tough situations, which helped Oelwein earn their first win of the season.
“I told them at halftime that we had a chance, but we just have to stop some of the things we had been doing,” Lape said. “I think the biggest thing is that they battled through adversity, which we talk about all the time because you are going to battle through adversity in life … they responded with positive attitudes and we were fortunate to come out with a win tonight.”
Jesup quarterback Jase Pilcher threw for two touchdown passes against Oelwein, with Cooper Fuelling catching both passes. Pilcher ran for another score in the first half, while Tanner Cole rushed for the J-Hawks first touchdown of the game.
Sauer said his team is learning each game and working to improve their defense.
“At MFL Mar-Mac, we are going to see the same offense,” Sauer said. “The big thing that I want to focus on this week is that I want to stop the run. If we don’t stop the run, it’s going to look very similar to what we saw tonight.”
There was no turnovers in the game, but both teams combined for 10 penalties.
Oelwein improves to 1-1 after losing to Independence last week. Jesup is now at 1-1 after defeating defending Class A state champion Hudson last week.
Up next
The J-Hawks will host MFL Mar-Mac next Friday at 7 p.m., and it will be Wall of Fame Night.