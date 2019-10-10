Male Athlete of the Week: Aidan Nelson

Blue Devils junior Aidan Nelson has been an offensive force for West Central’s football team this season, as he leads the team with eight total touchdowns.
Although he was a receiver prior to this season and still leads the team in catches this year, Nelson was moved to running back prior to this season.
“Aidan Nelson entered the 2019 season as the all-time receiving leader in West Central history with 96 catches for 1,642 yards,” said West Central football coach Steve Milder. “This year he made the move to running back as we tried to balance our offense. He had only 43 yards rushing in his first two seasons.”
The move has worked with Nelson leading the team with 467 rushing yards, while also leading the team with 311 receiving yards. He also has 33.5 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back.
Besides football, Nelson also plays for West Central’s basketball team.