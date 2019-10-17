Male Athlete of the Week: Brock Beesecker

Wapsie Valley senior Brock Beesecker has been a vital player on both sides of the ball for the Warriors football team this year.
As a running back, he has a 7.0 yards per carry average, 343 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught seven passes for 81 yards.
As a linebacker, Beesecker leads Wapsie Valley defenders with 52 tackles. He also has four tackles for a loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Besides football, Beesecker also participates on the Warriors wrestling and track and field teams.