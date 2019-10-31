Male Athlete of the Week: Cam Palmer

Oelwein senior football player Cam Palmer made an impact on both sides of the ball this season.
On defense, Palmer had a team-high six interceptions. He also was second on the team with 61.5 tackles.
Palmer carried the ball 58 times for 253 yards with a 4.4 yards per carry average and a touchdown on offense. He also caught eight passes for 70 yards.
Palmer also made an impact on Oelwein’s special teams, as he was the primary kick and punt returner. He averaged 14.6 yards per kickoff return and 4.3 yards per punt retun.
Besides football, he also is part of the Huskies basketball and track and field teams.