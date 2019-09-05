Male Athlete of the Week: Gage Voshell

Junior Gage Voshell was Oelwein’s leading tackler last season as a linebacker, and this year he is also taking a leading role on offense as the Huskies fullback.
During Week 1 against Independence, Voshell rushed for 76 yards in 18 attempts, which was good for 4.2 yards per carry. Defensively, he had 7.5 tackles against the Mustangs. He also serves as the team’s punter and had five punts averaging 33 yards each.
“Gage is a hard-working athlete that strives to get better each day,” said Oelwein football head coach Bob Lape.
Besides football, Voshell also participates in wrestling and baseball for the Huskies.