Male Athlete of the Week: Kobe Risse

Wapsie Valley junior Kobe Risse has made an impact on both sides of the ball for the varsity football team this season, as their starting quarterback and safety.
“Kobe is a very gifted, multi-sport athlete,” said Wapsie Valley football head coach Tony Foster. “He is hard working and humble. Most importantly, he is a great teammate and one of the most coachable athletes I have coached.”
As quarterback, Risse has completed 24 out of 40 pass attempts for 420 yards, with three touchdown passes and two inteceptions.
Defensively, Risse has one interception from the safety postion. He has also recorded eight tackles, which is tied for eighth on the team.
Besides football, Risse plays for the Warriors baseball, basketball and track and field teams.