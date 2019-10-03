Oelwein senior Nick Dittmer has made an impact for the Huskies football team on both sides of the ball.
As a receiver, Dittmer has caught a team-high seven passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown reception was for 54 yards against Charles City in the homecoming game.
As a defensive back, Dittmer has intercepted two passes and made 19 tackles.
“Nick has been steadily getting better each week and has been able to contribute to the team,” said Oelwein head coach Bob Lape. “He has become our go-to-guy in the passing game and has been able to get a few interceptions that has helped our defense. He is a deserving player and works hard at getting better each week.”
Dittmer also plays on the basketball and track and field teams for Oelwein.