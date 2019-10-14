Marauders Edge Peacocks in Cold Sunday Match Up

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Peacock football team finally got on the field in Bismarck, N.D. against the Marauders of the University of Mary on Sunday at noon after a mid-October blizzard postponed Saturday’s kickoff by 22 hours. UMary got on the board first with a special teams touchdown and then rode the momentum to a 27-21 win over Upper Iowa. The win for the Marauders (1-5) was the first of the season as both teams entered the match up winless. Upper Iowa falls to 0-6 on the year.
UMary’s Danny Kitner entered the game with the fifth-most all-purpose yards in the nation and top mark among all Northern Sun Conference offensive players. On Sunday, Kitner showed why he is the top Marauder threat with 139 all-purpose yards highlighted by a 71-yard touchdown return on a Peacock punt with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.
After the Marauders made it 14-0 with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Logan Nelson, Upper Iowa was able to find their rhythm and get to the end zone on a 15-play, 75-yard drive that nearly took 7 minutes. UIU’s drive was balanced between the run and pass and Reader went 5 for 6 in his deliveries including a 3-yard throw to Billy O’Neill, who slipped out of the backfield. The score cut the margin in half with five and a half minutes to play in the second quarter.
UMary came out of the locker room on fire scoring touchdowns back-to-back touchdowns just five minutes into the third quarter. The Marauder defense forced Upper Iowa into a quick possession and subsequent punt between the two scores. Suddenly the Peacocks trailed 27-7 with 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.
Upper Iowa’s Kyle Domin forced the first of two fumbles recovered by the Peacocks midway through the third quarter. Erik Hansen chased the ball down for UIU and the offense took over at their own 37-yard line. After UIU picked up a pair of first downs on their drive, the team faced a third and 12; Reader hit Alexander Stevens for a 43-yard touchdown score to cap a 7-play, 63-yard drive.
UIU’s defense continued to stand strong on UMary’s ensuing possession. Christian Ruff got a sack on fourth down when the Marauders had driven to the Peacock 30-yard line. The Peacocks took over at their own 37-yard line. UIU’s drive stalled at midfield, but Jonathon Argueta Herrera pinned UMary deep with a 42-yard punt that was downed at the Marauder 7-yard line. UMary took the ball back down the field again and faced a third down as they neared the red zone. On a screen pass, Austin Buck forced a fumble and Zach Wegmann pounced on it to give the Peacocks the ball with 10 and a half minutes to play. Unfortunately, the Peacocks weren’t able to gain a first down with the ball in their hands.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Peacocks took over at their own 4-yard line with just over six minutes to play. Reader hit Bralin Simon on a third down for 25 yards and the drive remained alive when a flag for pass interference hit the turf to give Upper Iowa a fresh set of downs. Several plays later, Reader hit a diving Simon in the back of the end zone from the 24-yard line. After Herrera’s kick went through the uprights, the Peacocks trailed 27-21 with 2 minutes to play.
Upper Iowa’s onside attempt came close to working, but the ball slipped past the Peacocks and out of bounds giving UMary the ball at midfield. UIU’s defenders had UMary behind the chains right away and facing a second and 23, but an unsportsmanlike penalty gave the Marauders an automatic first down instead of heading to a third and 23. With under a minute to play, D.J. Green forced a UMary fumble , but the home team regained possession and a first down to seal the game.
Peacocks of the Game
Zach Reader subbed in at quarterback and threw for 201 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception, while adding 82 yards on the ground
Alexander Stevens caught 6 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Bralin Simon grabbed 7 passes for 71 yards and a score
Christian Ruff recorded 6 tackles including 3.5 for loss and 2 sacks
Stats of the Game
Upper Iowa ran 23 more plays on offense than UMary and held an advantage in time of possession of 34:29 to 25:31
The Peacocks converted 54.5% of their third downs (12-22), but only forced the Marauders into 12 third downs in the game
Both teams turned the ball over twice. UIU threw an interception and lost a fumble, while UMary dropped two fumbles on the turf
Up Next
Upper Iowa will host the University of Minnesota Crookston on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. Both teams will look to earn their first victory of the season on Service Appreciation Day at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette.