ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Football Conference named UNI freshman quarterback Will McElvain the Newcomer of the Week after leading UNI to 34 straight points en route to a 34-14 win over Southern Utah Saturday in Cedar Falls.
McElvain went 17-of-25 for 262 yards and three touchdowns to lead UNI to the win. He was 14-of-20 for 234 yards and three TDs before the half when the Panthers took their foot off the gas pedal.
He completed six of his first eight passes and threw three touchdowns to three different receivers while not throwing an interception.
He also ran for 23 yards on eight carries. He was on the passing end of Deion McShane’s circus catch and play that ended up the No. 6 play on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Saturday night.
With two games under his belt, he is 42-67 for 490 yards and four touchdowns.
It is the first player of the week honor for McElvain and the second honor of the year for the Panthers. Freshman kicker Matthew Cook was named the National Special Teams Player of the Week after his 4-4 performance against Iowa State in week one.