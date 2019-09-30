Mustangs head to Waterloo East for district showdown

The Class 3A No. 7 ranked Independence Mustangs (5-0) will attempt to keep their perfect record as they travel to Waterloo East (2-3) to take on the Trojans at Memorial Stadium for a district match.
Independence is coming off a 33-0 win over West Delaware, where they recorded their third shutout of the season.
Although the Trojans are 2-3, they are coming off a 41-13 win over Charles City last week. The previous week, they defeated Newton 41-13.
Mustangs head coach Justin Putz said Waterloo East has a real nice team and they should not be fooled by their 2-3 record.
“Their three losses were all competitive games to Waterloo West, Iowa City Liberty and Webster City,” Putz said. “The last few weeks they have really played well on offense. Their skill players are very good and will give us some challenges. We will have to tackle well and pass well.”
Key offensive players to watch for on the Trojans are quarterback Dylan Reyes (895 passing yards, six touchdowns), running back Kjuan Owens (607 yards, 10.1 yards per carry, six touchdowns) and wide receiver Tyrell Newman (23 catches, 294 yards, four touchdowns).
In last week’s shutout over West Delaware, several Mustang defensive players had big games. Linebacker Matthew Doyle had 10 tackles, including one for a loss. Linebacker Cole Davis had 8.5 tackles and one sack. Defensive lineman Christian Kremer had four tackles and a fumble recovery. Defensive backs Kaine Millard and Logan Schmitt both had an interception.
“Our defense did a great job,” Putz said. “West Delaware can do a lot of things on offense and we were able to play good team defense for the entire game. That unit takes strides every week and continues to get better each week as well. We will need that same level of effort this week.”
The Trojans have held their opponents to 14 or less points in three out of their five games this season. Key players to watch out for are Jacob Hanley (52.5 tackles), Chase Niles (18.5 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception) and Christian Zearing (33 tackles, four tackles for a loss, on fumble recovery).
Schmitt rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns against the Hawks last week. If Waterloo East tries to neutralize him, Putz feels confident that his running backs Marcus Beatty and Kaleb Lamphier can be successful.
“Our running backs do a nice job,” Putz said. “We will have to get more out of our passing game as well. However, we are going to take what the defense gives us each night. Some weeks it will be through the air and other weeks it is on the ground.”
Last week, a large contingent of Mustang fans traveled to cheer them on at West Delaware. Putz said it was nice to have that kind of support.
“We are glad that people are excited for this team and to watch them play,” Putz said. “We have a bunch of good kids in our program who are easy to root for.”