LA PORTE CITY – North Fayette Valley defeated Union in a convincing 39-14 victory on the road Friday. It did not start off well for the TigerHawks as Union defensive back Grant Behrens intercepted a Kole Johnson pass and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Johnson rebounded and went 6-for-10 for 141 yards and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Zach Robrock. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Three other TigerHawk players rushed for touchdowns, including Liam McIntyre (82 yards), Trey Darnall (108 yards) and Joel Grimes (44 yards).
— Mike Thomas
Defensively, NFV kept Union from scoring again until late in the fourth quarter, when they had a healthy lead.
Up next
NFV improves to a 1-1 record after their road win against Union. They will play at Sumner-Fredericksburg next Friday at 7:30 p.m.