WEST UNION — The North Fayette Valley football team lost to district foe Monticello at West Union in the TigerHawks homecoming game.
The TigerHawks did not have an answer for Monticello quarterback Jeff Carlson, who shredded NFV’s defense. Carlson was 28-for-35 passing for 403 yards and five touchdowns.
NFV only was able to score two rushing touchdowns in the first half, one by quarterback Kole Johnson and one from running back Joel Grimes.
Grimes rushed 15 times for 141 yards and a touchdown run, sporting a 9.4 yards per carry average.
Johnson rushed 10 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. Passing-wise, he went 4-for-11 for 47 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.
Defensively, Liam McIntyre led the team with 14 tackles. Trey Darnall had an interception and three tackles.
NFV is now 1-1 in district play and 3-3 overall after losing their homecoming game.
Up next
The TigerHawks will travel to Oelwein (2-4) for a district match on Friday, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
NFV — 6 8 0 0 — 14
Mont — 12 6 6 6 — 30