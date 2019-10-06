Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TROY MILLS — Jesup held the lead throughout most of the game, but North Linn came back to defeat the J-Hawks 20-13 in Friday’s game at North Linn.

Jesup got off to an early lead when Jase Pilcher threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Brodie Kresser in the first quarter. The J-Hawks added to their lead when Pilcher threw a second touchdown pass to Cooper Fuelling in the second quarter.

North Linn scored a touchdown off a Brennan Baker run and missed the extra point late in the second quarter, with Jesup entering halftime with a 13-6 lead.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Becker ran for two more touchdowns, which gave the Lynx the winning score.

Pilcher was 8-for-18 passing for 139 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Tanner Cole was Jesup’s leading rusher, rushing eight times for 27 yards.

Fuelling caught five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Kresser caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Keaton Roscovius was Jesup’s leading tackler with nine tackles. Eric Sweeney had eight tackles and a sack. Matt McGill had seven tackles and an interception.

Jesup is now 0-2 in district play and 2-4 overall after Friday’s loss.

Up next

The J-Hawks will host Dike-New Hartford (6-0) this Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Scoring by quarter

Jesup — 7 6 0 0 — 13

North Linn — 0 6 0 14 — 20

