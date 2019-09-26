In the first week of district play, the Oelwein Huskies (2-2) will travel to Waterloo to take on Columbus Catholic (4-0).
Oelwein has lost their past three matchups to the Sailors, last winning in 2015, when the Huskies defeated Columbus Catholic at T.J. McLaughlin Field 43-27.
Columbus Catholic has outscored their opponents by a margin of 132-20 in their four wins this season. Their potent offense is led by quarterback Carter Gallagher (532 passing yards, 60.3 completion percentage, eight touchdowns), running back Ray Seidel (584 rushing yards, 9.7 yards per carry, six touchdowns) and wide receiver Ben Sinnott (18 catches, 292 yards, seven touchdowns).
The Oelwein defense has created six turnovers this season but has allowed 123 points and 1,573 total yards.
“We have to play better on the defensive side of the ball,” said Oelwein head coach Bob Lape. “We must start making the plays we are capable of making. We have been in position but have failed to make the play when we needed it the most.”
Offensively, Oelwein has relied on their running attack for success. Junior Gage Voshell has rushed for 761 yards and nine touchdowns; while senior Ethan Thomas has rushed for 200 yards.
Huskies quarterback Jacob King threw his first touchdown pass last week, which was a 54-yard pass to Nick Dittmer. So far into the season, the junior quarterback has completed 11 of 19 passes for 170 yards.
“I think he is starting to feel better in the offense,” Lape said. “He still needs to work on a few things but is gaining a better understanding of what he needs to do to ensure success.”
The Sailors run an aggressive defense that has led to eight sacks and 17 tackles for a loss this season.
Key defensive players on the Sailors include Sinnott (18.5 tackles, five sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries), Dallas Westhoff (38.5 tackles, one sack, 3.5 tackles for a loss) and Cannon Butler (29 tackles, one sack, five tackles for a loss).
“We will continue to do things that help us gain success, we will look to take advantage of their aggressive play,” Lape said when asked about what his offensive line would do to protect King and open up running lanes.
Last week, Oelwein was derailed by Charles City after committing costly mistakes, such as an interception, blocked punt and fumble.
“We are working on the same fundamentals that we work on everyday to help improve our skills,” Lape said. “We always talk about ball security and making good decisions with the ball.”