WAUKON — The Oelwein Huskies varsity football team lost to district foe Waukon 55-14 on the road Friday.
Waukon quarterback Creed Welch was 6-for-7 passing for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dawson Baures rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Huskies running back Cam Palmer scored both touchdowns for Oelwein. He rushed six times for 70 yards; and caught one pass for 19 yards.
Defensively, Andrew Roete was Oelwein’s leading tackler with 6.5. Jonathan Buehler was second with 4.5 tackles.
Oelwein is now 0-2 in district play and 2-4 overall. Waukon moves to 2-0 in district play and 6-0 overall.
The Huskies will host North Fayette Valley (3-3) this Friday, with game time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.