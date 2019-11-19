Numerous players from the Oelwein Huskies football team earned postseason district honors, including five First Team selections for Class 2A, District 4.
Well deserving, hardworking players, coachable good students and kids,” said Oelwein football head coach Bob Lape.
The First Team All-District selections included Cam Palmer (returner), Gage Voshell (fullback), Christian Stoler (offensive line), Adam Deaner (defensive line) and Andrew Roete (defensive back).
Palmer averaged 14.6 yards per kickoff return and also contributed on offense and defense. He led the team with six interceptions.
Voshell led the team with 1,315 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per carry and 16 rushing touchdowns. He also led the Huskies with 66.5 tackles.
Deaner had 37.5 tackles, including two tackles for a loss. Roete had 51 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.
The Second Team All-District selections included Cooper Smock and Nick Dittmer. Ethan Thomas and Johnny Buehler earned honorable mention selections.
Smock had 23 tackles and six tackles for a loss. Dittmer had 35.5 tackles, two tackles for a loss and two interceptions.
Thomas had 361 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and also had 31 tackles. Buehler had 60 tackles, five tackles for a loss and one interception.
15 players earned All-District All-Academic selections for Oelwein. Those earning First Team selections had a GPA ranging from 3.5-4.0, and those earning Second Team selections had a GPA ranging from 3.25-3.49.
First Team All-Academic selections included Jacob Beesecker, Buehler, Deaner, Dittmer, Sojidin Gulmanadov, Jacob King, Mason Kunkle, Palmer, Roete, Christian Stoler, Ethan Studebaker and Richard Tournier.
Second Team All-Academic selections included Moxon Horkheimer, Owen Rechkemmer and Thomas.