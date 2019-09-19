Oelwein looks for a win against Charles City in homecoming game

Coming off their second straight win, the Oelwein Huskies (2-1) are entering their homecoming game against conference rival Charles City (1-2) in the first week of district play.
Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said his team was excited to play in front of the home fans and appreciated the support at the home opener last week.
“No extra motivation [for homecoming], all the games get our full attention,” Lape said. “I only hope they don’t lose their focus because it is homecoming this week.”
Charles City is coming off their first win of the season after defeating Union 14-6 at home. They had previously lost to Crestwood and New Hampton in close games prior to the Union game.
Key Comets players include quarterback Alec Staudt (117 passing yards, two touchdowns), running back Trever Heitz (273 rushing yards, one touchdown), wide receiver/defensive back (nine catches, one interception), linebacker Caden Collins (18 tackles) and defensive lineman Tino Tamayo (14.5 tackles, two sacks).
Lape said the preparation for Charles City has been the same as it has been every other week.
“Practice never changes from week to week, we focus on getting better at the fundamentals of the game,” Lape said.
Defensively, the Huskies will look for playmakers such as defensive back Camren Palmer (27.5 tackles, three interceptions), defensive back Nick Dittmer (14 tackles, one interception), linebacker Andrew Roete (15.5 tackles, two tackles for a loss), defensive lineman Adam Deaner (14 tackles) and linebacker Gage Voshell (25.5 tackles) to make an impact against Charles City.
Oelwein will continue to rely on their rushing attack, led by Voshell (627 yards, eight touchdowns) and Ethan Thomas (153 yards).
“The running game might have taken a toll on our opponents, but we are calling plays to move the chains and get first downs,” Lape said. “It has been working to this point in the season, but we must continue to get better in all aspects of the game.”