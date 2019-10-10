Oelwein returns home to face district rival NFV

The Oelwein Huskies (2-4) will look to rebound from a three-game losing streak against district foe North Fayette Valley (3-3) at home today.
Friday’s game will be head coach Bob Lape’s first matchup against his former school, NFV. Lape said he is not thinking about that and is just focused on preparing for another game.
“I am not worried about their team, I am spending time focusing on my team and making sure they are getting better each day,” Lape said. “It is another game, the focus should not be placed on me. It is about my players and taking care of their needs and helping them prepare for a football game.”
Oelwein is coming off a 55-14 loss to Waukon last week, while the TigerHawks are coming off a 30-14 loss to Monticello.
NFV has a run-heavy offense similar to Oelwein’s. The TigerHawks will rely on running backs Liam McIntyre (659 yards, five touchdowns) and Joel Grimes (384 yards, four touchdowns). Quarterback Kole Johnson is 27-for-71 passing for 464 yards and four touchdowns; and has also rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively, NFV players to look out for include McIntyre (41.5 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, three sacks), Kale Rodgers (43 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack), Seth Meyer (nine tackles for a loss, three sacks) and Trey Darnall (two interceptions).
Lape said he has had his team work on the fundamentals of the game and getting better at play execution in preparation for NFV.
“We must be able to slow down their running attack and force them to throw when they don’t want to throw,” Lape said.
Gage Voshell has been the team’s most successful running back this season with his 6.0 yards per carry average, 916 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. However, he was limited to 35 yards on 12 carries against Waukon last week.
Cam Palmer stepped up and had a big game, rushing six times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Both Palmer and Voshell figure to be a big part of the Huskies offensive plans this week.
“Cam is capable of making big plays on each snap of the ball,” Lape said. “It was nice to see him finally have success. He is a very good player and can provide some explosiveness to our offense.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game against the TigerHawks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium.