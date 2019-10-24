Oelwein to close out season at Anamosa

The Oelwein Huskies (2-6) will try to close their season out on a positive note on Friday when they travel to Anamosa High School to take on the Raiders (1-7).
The Huskies nearly snapped their losing streak last Friday against Monticello when they had a 20-7 lead at halftime. However, Monticello scored 27 points in the second half to defeat Oelwein 34-20.
Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said his team is working on improving on the fundamentals of to get better in all aspects of the game.
“We want to win all the games, but so far we have not played well enough to win them all,” Lape said. “We have yet to play a complete game for 48 minutes.
Gage Voshell had a strong performance last week, as he carried the ball 30 times for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Andrew Roete started in place of Jacob King as the team’s quarterback against Monticelllo; and went 2-for-4 passing for 12 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
However, it was Cam Palmer who made an impact on both sides of the ball. He had a rushing touchdown, five tackles and an interception.
“Cam is a good player and team leader,” Lape said. “He is someone we have been able to use in many different ways.”
Anamosa has had more success passing than rushing this season. Primary quarterback Grahm Humpal has gone 95-for-166 in passing attempts for 1,054 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
Trey Klatt has been the leading receiver for Anamosa, catching 31 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Other receiving threats for the Raiders include Colton Borst and Nolan McLean.
Alex Casey has been the primary running back for the Raiders, rushing for 291 yards, a 3.6 yards per carry average and one touchdown. Humpal has also rushed for 256 yards and one touchdown from the quarterback position.
Key defensive players for the Raiders include Levi Ehresman (60.5 tackles, six tackles for a loss), Sam Wilt (37 tackles, four sacks), Casey (49 tackles, one sack, 9.5 tackles for a loss) and Klatt (37 tackles, two interceptions).
With a win Friday, Oelwein can clinch fifth place in their district.