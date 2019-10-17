Oelwein to take on district rival Monticello

In their last home game of the season, the Oelwein Huskies (2-5) will take on the Monticello Panthers (5-2) in a district match.
Both teams are coming off of defeats, as Oelwein lost to North Fayette Valley 42-22 and Monticello lost to Anamosa 21-13.
Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said his team is fighting to win the remaining games on the schedule.
“Anamosa beat Monticello [in an upset],” Lape said. “That could play a factor, but they are trying to win as many games as they can.”
Unlike a lot of teams Oelwein has played, Monticello has a pass-heavy offense. They have only had three rushing touchdowns all season long.
Panthers quarterback Jeff Carlson is 143-for-231 passing for 1,878 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
Five different Monticello receivers have caught touchdown passes this season. Their top receiver is Devin Kraus, who has caught 42 passes for 545 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We continue to work on the fundamentals of the game, and we are working a little more on our pass defense,” Lape said.
Against NFV last week, Oelwein running back Gage Voshell ran 25 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Thomas also scored on a rushing touchdown in the Huskies Week 7 loss.
The Huskies offense will be up against a Monticello defense that has forced 15 turnovers this season. Impact defensive players on the Panthers include Kain Luensman (39 tackles), Brayden Cleeton (four tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks), Luke Lambert (32 tackles, three interceptions) and Tyler Luensman (32.5 tackles, three interceptions).
“[We are practicing the] same things on offense and we are preparing to block a 3-4 defense,” Lape said.
Kickoff is scheduled today at 7 p.m. at Husky Stadium. Oelwein will celebrate Senior Night at their final home game.