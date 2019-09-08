Panther Football rolls over Southern Utah

CEDAR FALLS – Will McElvain went 17-25 for 262 yards and three TDs while two receivers notched 100-yard games and the Panther defense held Southern Utah without a score through nearly three quarters to lead the 11th-ranked Panthers to a 34-14 win over Southern Utah Saturday at the UNI-Dome in the 2019 home opener.
The Panther offense sputtered in the first two drives before McElvain found Deion McShane for a 56-yard highlight-reel touchdown. McShane caught the slightly underthrown ball and rolled over the defender before landing on his feet and finishing through into the end zone to put UNI up 7-0 with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
On the next UNI drive, McElvain found Isaiah Weston streaking down the line and, like McShane, broke a tackle and found the end zone to give UNI a 14-0 lead with 12:02 to play in the second corner.
Freshman kicker Matthew Cook continued on his hot start. He hit a 45-yard field goal with 7:54 remaining in the half to extend the lead to 17-0.
The Panthers finished the scoring in the first half with McElvain’s third touchdown pass of the game to his third receiver when he found Jaylin James streaking across the middle in the end zone to put UNI up 24-0 with 2:34 remaining in the second quarter.
The Panthers extended the lead to 34-0 after another Cook field goal early in the third quarter and true freshman Nick McCabe’s one-yard run after an SUU special teams snafu gave UNI the ball on the one-yard line.
The Thunderbirds found the end zone with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter and again with less than a minute remaining in the fourth. Both on short keepers from quarterback Chris Helbig to reach the 34-14 final.
McElvain went 14-20 for 234 and all three TDs in the first half. McShane ended the game with 110 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown, but only had one catch after halftime.
Weston joined McShane past the century mark with 105 yards and a TD on five catches.
On the ground, Trevor Allen carried the ball 17 times for 86 yards. McElvain added to the run game with eight carries for 23 yards. McCabe carried the ball six times for 12 yards and a score in his collegiate debut.
The Panther defense held SUU to just 227 yards on the day. Helbig was 16-31 for 126 yards through the air. True freshman Omar Brown picked off the SUU. The Panther defense sacked Helbig three times. Jared Brinkman earned 1.5 sacks, Elerson Smith notched 1.0 and Seth Thomas added .5. UNI recorded 10 Tackles for loss for 75 negative yards.
The win moves the Panthers to 1-1 on the year while SUU falls to 0-2 on the season. UNI will now go into the bye week with an opportunity to improve before another home game on Sept. 21 against Idaho State.