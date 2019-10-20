IOWA CITY – Jesup could not find any answers as they lost to district foe Regina 35-6 on the road Friday.
Most of the scoring occurred in the second quarter, when the Regals scored four touchdowns. They entered halftime with a 35-0 lead.
That would be all Regina needed as Jesup only was able to score in the fourth quarter, when Jase Pilcher threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Brodie Kresser.
Pilcher was 11-for-19 passing for 205 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Tanner Cole was Jesup’s leading rusher, carrying the ball seven times for 44 yards, also fumbling once. Jerret Delagardelle ran the ball seven times for 35 yards.
Kresser was the J-Hawks leading receiver, catching four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Keaton Roscovious was the team’s leading tackler with seven. Cooper Fuelling and Eric Sweeney tied for second with 4.5 tackles.
There were 11 combined penalties in Friday’s game, with Regina committing eight and Jesup committing three.
The J-Hawks are now 0-4 in district play and 2-6 overall after Friday’s loss.
Up next
Jesup will close out the regular season with a home game against East Marshall Friday at 7 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
Jesup 0 0 0 6 – 6
Regina 7 28 0 0 – 35