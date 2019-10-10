After having to forfeit five games last season and struggling on the field, the Starmont football program finally has something to take pride in as they won their first game in over three years last Friday against Central Springs.
The 8-6 win against Central Springs came on the road last Friday and ended a 26-game losing streak that dated back to Sept. 23, 2016; when the Stars defeated Alburnett.
“It is a great steppingstone for our program to build off of,” said Starmont head coach Mike Augustine. “We found out what it is going to take to win and now have to work even harder for the next [one]. We know we can and what we are doing is working, we just have to take it to the next level.”
Starmont scored off a Garrett Waterhouse touchdown and a two-point conversion from Bowen Munger, that would be decisive in their victory. They also allowed no sacks, had a fumble recovery and their defense had four tackles for a loss.
Augustine said the key to victory was never quitting and refocusing on the next play no matter how good or bad the previous play went.
“This showed on both sides of the ball, defensively we stopped them on fourth down seven times and only gave up six points,” Augustine said. “Offensively, we won the field position battle and set our defense up in a good situation. The biggest key was our offensive and defensive lineman winning the battle of the trenches.”
Starmont had to forfeit games in both the 2017 and 2018 season due to low numbers and injuries. This includes the final five games of the 2018 season.
Augustine is in his first full season as Starmont’s head coach and said his team has been working hard to improve and rebuild the team’s pride.
“We have been building our pride brick by brick and have seen the number of bricks go up, which has gotten us to the result we had last Friday night,” Augustine said. “I know it is a metaphor, but the kids are seeing it by the weekly award stickers we give out for weekly goals. Those numbers have gone up each week and the most important sticker we got to this point was the win last Friday.”
Augustine said his players had a pure look of joy and pride following their first win of the season against Central Springs, who had won two games this season.
“We have been working so hard for this and taken so many steps forward and it is finally paying off,” Augustine said. “Seeing that pride in their eyes is what coaching is all about and the best feeling a coach can ever have. That is why we coach. Now we know that we are going to have to refocus and work hard this week to get that feeling again.”
With Starmont limited to only two home games this season, many of their fans and parents of players made the two-hour trip to Manly last week.
Augustine said the fan support has been awesome this season.
“We have had great support all year,” Augustine said. “The number of people we had travel to Manly was so appreciated. Hearing them erupt when the final defensive stand happened and when the fourth quarter buzzer went off made everything more special. It was a great environment.”
Starmont (1-5) will travel to district rival Postville (2-4) in search of their second win today.