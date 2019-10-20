WATERLOO – In a Friday night district match, North Fayette Valley lost to Columbus Catholic 41-15 on the road.
Columbus Catholic took an early 14-point lead after Sailors quarterback Carter Gallagher threw two touchdown passes to Kobe Nobis.
The TigerHawks got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when running back Trey Darnall ran for a 26-yard touchdown to narrow the Sailors lead to 14-7.
However, Gallagher threw another touchdown pass in the second quarter to regain a two-score lead. He also threw a six-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as NFV had no answer for the Columbus Catholic passing game.
NFV scored a late touchdown in the fourth quarter when Joel Grimes ran for a 23-yard touchdown.
Overall, Columbus Catholic outgained NFV by 213 yards on offense, as they had 506 total offensive yards. The TigerHawks had 293 yards.
NFV quarterback Kole Johnson was 6-for-13 passing for 56 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions. Tanner Johnson went 2-for-8 for 36 yards and one interception in mop-up duty.
Darnall was the TigerHawks leading rusher with 11 attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown. Grimes had 13 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Seth Meyer was NFV’s leading receiver, catching three passes for 88 yards.
Defensively, Kale Rodgers led the TigerHawks with 17 tackles. Israel Hernandez came up with a fumble recovery.
There were 16 combined penalties in Friday’s game. NFV had eight penalties for 76 yards and Columbus Catholic had eight penalties for 82 yards.
The TigerHawks are now 2-2 in district play and 4-4 overall after Friday’s loss.
Up next
NFV will close out the regular season this Friday with a home game against Waukon. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
NFV 0 7 0 8 – 15
CC 14 7 7 13 – 41