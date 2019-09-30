JESUP – Although the game was more competitive than the final score, Jesup lost to South Hardin 39-14 at their homecoming game Friday night.
The Tigers got off to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns. The first was a touchdown pass from quarterback Beau Butler and the second was a touchdown run by Waylen Butler.
South Hardin held a 20-7 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, J-Hawks quarterback Jase Pilcher threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brodie Kresser to narrow the Tigers lead to six points.
Then the wheels came off for Jesup as Waylen Butler rushed for two touchdowns for South Hardin and Tigers defensive back Gavin Ridout returned a 97-yard interception for a touchdown to seal their fourth victory.
Pilcher was 18-for-40 passing for 176 yards, with one touchdown and an interception.
Jerret Delagardelle rushed four times for 24 yards and one touchdown, while catching five passes for 49 yards. Kresser had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Keaton Roscovious led the J-Hawks with seven tackles. Landon Borrett and Eric Sweeney had a sack apiece, and Delagardelle had a fumble recovery.
Jesup is now 0-1 in district play and 2-3 overall for the season after Friday’s loss.
Up next
The J-Hawks will travel to North Linn this Friday for another district game, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.