ARLINGTON – Homecoming was not kind to Starmont, as their varsity football team fell to South Winneshiek 43-0 on Friday.
One bright spot for Starmont was the performance from running back Bowen Munger, who rushed 25 times for 110 yards.
Stars quarterback Connor Boardman was 4-for-13 for 29 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Defensively, senior Henry Hamlett led the team with 13 tackles. Sophomore Garrett Waterhouse had one interception that he returned for eight yards.
Friday’s loss was the fourth time the Stars were shut out this season, as they fall to 0-4.
up Next
Starmont will travel to Newman Catholic on Friday for a game that begins at 7 p.m.