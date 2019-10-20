Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SPRINGVILLE – The West Central varsity football team lost to district rival Springville 59-22 Friday on the road.

The game got out of hand early as Springville oustcored the Blue Devils 40-6 in the first quarter.

“West Central had no answer for Kyle Koppes, who rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more as Springville rolled to a 59-22 victory,” said West Central head coach Steve Milder.

West Central quarterback Dan McDonough went 9-for-16 passing for 107 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Hunter Kent-Thomas was 2-for-9 passing for 44 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Blue Devils running back Brandon Cushion was the team’s leading rusher, carrying the ball five times for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 13 yards, which was a touchdown.

Aidan Nelson was the team’s leading receiver, catching seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 28 yards.

Defensively, Nelson was the team’s leading tackler with nine. Dalton Vick was second with seven tackles.

West Central is now 1-5 in district play and 1-7 overall after Friday’s loss.

Up next

The Blue Devils will close out the regular season on the road, playing at Easton Valley Friday at 7 p.m.

Scoring by quarter

WC 6 0 8 8 – 22

SPV 40 12 0 7 – 59

