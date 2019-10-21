NASHUA – The Starmont varsity football team lost a close game to district foe Nashua-Plainfield 14-8 on the road Friday.
“Nashua-Plainfield scored with a minute left [in the fourth quarter] and we drove down to around their 30 [yard line] and ran out of time,” said Starmont head coach Mike Augustine.
The Stars combined for 10 first downs, 180 yards rushing and 49 yards passing.
Quarterback Connor Boardman scored Starmont’s only touchdown on a two-yard quarterback sneak, and Bowen Munger ran in the two-point conversion.
Starmont did not have any turnovers and had one defensive turnover. The Stars defense had five tackles for a loss, including three sacks.
Starmont is now 1-4 in district play and 1-7 overall after Friday’s loss.
Up next
The Stars will close out their season with a road game against GMG-Garwin on Friday at 7 p.m.