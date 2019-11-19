The Starmont football program ended their almost three-season losing streak this season and have their program moving in the right direction after several years of forfeits and lopsided losses.
Although Starmont finished 1-8 this season, they became more competitive as the season went on, coming close to winning their final two games.
Several players earned All-District honors for Class A, District 5, including two first teamers.
First Team All-District players included Bowen Munger and Henry Hamlett. Munger led the team with 680 rushing yards and also had one rushing touchdown, 59.5 tackles, four fumble recoveries and one interception. Hamlett led the team with five catches for 153 yards and with 63 tackles.
Second Team All-District players included Skyler Jaster and Garrett Waterhouse. Jaster had 44 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and also served as the team’s punter. Waterhouse had 338 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 251 kickoff return yards, 36 tackles and one interception.
Earning honorable mention nods were Connor Boardman and Evan Baumgartner. Boardman was the Stars quarterback and had 281 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Baumgartner had 21 tackles and one tackle for a loss.
Senior Quinton Brehme earned the Golden Award, which is awarded to athletes who cannot compete in the senior season due to injury.
Hamlett and Ethan Smith were First Team All-Academic honorees; while Declan Johanns was a Second Team All-Academic award winner.