WATERLOO – High school football fans can watch live coverage of Iowa’s best pre-college players during Mediacom’s televised broadcast of the 47th Iowa Shrine Bowl on Saturday, July 20. The bowl will be played at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, with exclusive statewide television coverage on MC22 (Ch. 22 or 822) starting at 4 p.m.
Mediacom’s complete game coverage will be live, with additional replay telecasts on alternative dates. The annual Iowa Shrine Bowl features the state’s most talented pre-college football players selected to represent north and south Iowa teams. The process of selecting the 92 student-athletes brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities.
Beyond the competition, the annual event is held as a benefit for The Shriner’s Hospital for Children and has raised more than $2 million The Shriner’s hospitals provide medical care for children suffering from orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate.
Mediacom subscribers in Iowa and surrounding states will be able to watch the event on basic cable channel, MC22 (channel 822 or 22 in most areas).
2019 Iowa Shrine Bowl Television Schedule:
• Live TV Coverage — Saturday, July 20 at 4 p.m.
Replays:
• Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m.
• Monday, July 22, at 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m.