CHICAGO – UNI football opens the season ranked 18th in the 2019 STATS FCS Preseason poll, released today by the organization.
The Panthers move up five spots from the 23rd finish in the final poll released after the conclusion of the playoffs.
UNI finished 7-6 overall in 2018 and made a fourth FCS Playoff appearance in five seasons, despite facing the toughest schedule in the FCS according to Massey Ratings.
The Panthers return 16 starters, including eight each on offense and defense. UNI will need to replace three-year starting quarterback Eli Dunne and defensive leader Duncan Ferch.
Preseason All-MVFC honorees Briley Moore (TE), Jackson Scott-Brown (OL) and Xavior Williams lead the way for the Panthers.
Coach Mark Farley returns for his 19th season and is one win away from becoming just the 10th coach in FCS history to record 150 wins.
The Panthers are one of five Valley Football teams ranked in the top 25, including North Dakota State and South Dakota State who are ranked first and third respectively. Illinois State is ranked 15th and Indiana State is ranked 16th.
UNI recorded wins against four of the five Valley teams in the poll.
The Panthers opened practice last week ahead of the season opener on the road at Iowa State on Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. The home opener is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. against Southern Utah.