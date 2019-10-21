Upper Iowa Secures 45-24 Victory over Minnesota-Crookston in Fayette

FAYETTE – The Upper Iowa football team welcomed the University of Minnesota Crookston to Harms-Eischeid Stadium for Service Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon. Both teams came into the game searching for their first victory of the season, and the Peacocks came out on top 45-24 thanks to a powerful run game and strong defensive performance. Upper Iowa improves to 1-6 (0-4 NSIC South) with the win, while Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-7 (0-4 NSIC North).
The Peacocks scratched the scoreboard first when Jonathan Argueta-Herrera made a 26-yard field goal to cap off Upper Iowa’s 8-play, 66-yard opening drive. Shortly after, the Golden Eagles responded with a 11-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback Jalin Scott to Nathan Coy to take a 7-3 lead with 6:48 remaining in the first quarter.
Upper Iowa started their next possession at their own 44-yard line thanks to a nice kick return by Billy O’Neil. Starting quarterback Zach Reader found Alexander Stevens for 24-yard and 11-yard receptions around a 19-yard rush by Matt McDonald to put the Peacocks deep into the red zone. McDonald finished the 6-play, 56-yard drive with a two-yard score as Upper Iowa regained the lead 10-7 after a quick possession that took just 1:36 off the clock.
The second quarter opened with the Golden Eagles punting from their own seven-yard line after Argueta-Herrera pinned the visitors deep in their own territory and the defense generated a quick three-and-out. UMC’s punt made it all the back to the UIU 48-yard line, however a personal foul on the kicking team resulted in the Peacocks starting their drive at the UMC 37-yard line. Upper Iowa took advantage of the field position quickly as Reader found Stevens open down field to put the Peacocks up 17-7 just 17 seconds into the second quarter.
Upper Iowa’s defense stood tall once again to force another punt which would only net 17-yards and give the Peacocks the ball at the 36-yard line. Reader and the Peacocks pieced together another scoring drive that ended in a two-yard touchdown reception by Lane Canny to make the score 24-7.
After allowing the Peacocks to score 21 unanswered points, Minnesota Crookston responded with a big drive that was highlighted by a 40-yard pass from Scott to Jonathan Mudd and a 22-yard rush by Scott that gave the Golden Eagles a 1st-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Three plays later, Erik Hansen and Charlie Caruso teamed up for a big sack that resulted in a loss of eight yards and forced the visitors to settle for a field goal attempt. Jared McLemore converted the 32-yard attempt to cut the UIU advantage to 24-10 at the half.
Upper Iowa added to its lead on the Peacocks first possession of the second half thanks to McDonald’s second score of the afternoon. The senior running back broke free for 47-yard touchdown, his longest carry of the season, on third down to put the Peacocks ahead 31-10. Minnesota Crookston quickly responded with a touchdown of their own as Scott and Coy connected for the second time on a 52-yard score with 12:25 remaining in the third quarter.
Levon Bellemy eventually put the Peacocks up 45-17 with a pair of touchdowns. His first score came on a 2-yard carry towards the end of the third following a personal foul on UMC that placed the Peacocks in the red zone. Bellemy’s second touchdown was set up after Daniel Ruffin Jr.’s second interception of the season, which marked the only turnover of the game for either team.
Minnesota Crookston trimmed the deficit to 45-24 with 4:06 remaining in the game. Scott completed six passes and ran for seven yards on an 8-play, 92-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Shonte Smith. The Golden Eagles attempted an onside kick, but the Peacocks recovered and were able to run the clock down to secure their first win of the season.
To cap off Upper Iowa’s home victory, redshirt senior Billy O’Neill proposed to his girlfriend on-field, making it a truly happy ending for everyone at Harms-Eischeid Stadium.