Wapsie Valley defeats East Buchanan in pivotal district game

WINTHROP – With playoff hopes on the line for both teams, Wapsie Valley defeated East Buchanan 49-18 at Winthrop Friday night.
The game was much more competitive than what the final score looks like as East Buchanan held a brief 12-7 lead going into the second quarter. Two costly turnovers by the Buccaneers inside their 20-yard line changed the course of the game.
“The turnovers were backbreakers and we picked up some momentum,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Tony Foster. “They have a nice team and have skill everywhere. They do a nice job and had us on our heels some.”
The Warriors held a 14-12 lead midway through the first quarter when they recovered an East Buchanan fumble on their 16-yard line. This set up a 16-yard Kobe Risse touchdown pass to Blayde Bellis to give Wapsie Valley a 21-12 lead.
Things turned worse for the Buccaneers when they fumbled the kickoff and the Warriors recovered on the East Buchanan 11-yard line. This set up a three-yard rushing touchdown by Brock Beesecker, which gave Wapsie Valley a 28-12 lead going into halftime.
“It was a 14-12 ballgame and we turned the ball over two times in a row inside of our 20-yard line,” said East Buchanan head coach Jerry Alden. “They took advantage of it and that’s basically the difference of the game.”
There was no scoring in the third quarter until Beesecker ran in 15-yard touchdown late in the quarter, which gave the Warriors a 35-12 lead.
East Buchanan showed signs of life on their next possession when TJ Lau connected with Cole Bowden for a long pass to put the Buccaneers in the red zone. This set up a three-yard touchdown run by Bowden.
However, Wapsie Valley sealed their victory in the fourth quarter by scoring two more touchdowns.
Risse threw three touchdown passes and one interception, with Bellis catching two touchdowns and Tyler Ott catching one. Beesecker had three rushing touchdowns and Jordan Rubner had one rushing touchdown for Wapsie Valley.
Foster said his defense usually plays well, but this was the Warriors best offensive performance of the season.
“We had a heartbreaking loss last week to Hudson,” Foster said. “On Monday, I didn’t know what to expect when I came in, but nobody hung their heads and they were all ready to go to work. Immediately, as the old coach, I felt good about this week just because of their attitude on Monday.”
Lau had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown for East Buchanan. His passing touchdown was an 85-yard pass to Bowden late in the first quarter. Bowden had a rushing and receiving touchdown.
East Buchanan was eliminated from postseason contention with Friday’s loss, as they now have a 2-3 district record and 4-4 overall record.
“We are 4-4 right now, so our shot of the playoffs is done, but the big thing is we have a shot at being 5-4 with a winning season,” Alden said. “We have an opportunity to play the defending state champions to do that. So we are going to come back Monday … and we are going to work hard and try to get a win next Friday night.”
Wapsie Valley remains alive in the playoff hunt as they move to a 3-2 district record and a 5-3 overall record.
Scoring by quarter
WV 7 21 7 14 – 49
EB 12 0 6 0 – 18
Up next
East Buchanan will travel to Hudson next Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Wapsie Valley will host Grundy Center next Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.