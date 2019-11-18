Wartburg College earns at-large bid to NCAA playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced the field of 32 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Football Championship Sunday, Nov. 17, with Wartburg football earning one of five at-large bids. The No. 19/22-ranked Knights are slated to travel to Holland, Mich., to face Hope College on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the opening round.
The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution’s respective evaluation region. Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.
The first round of the championship will be played Nov. 23 at the host institution’s campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, Dec. 20, at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas.
Wartburg College will play Hope College on Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. The game will take place at Holland, Mich. at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium.
Hope College competes in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and won the league title with a 7-0 MIAA record. The Flying Dutchmen went 9-1 overall and are making their first NCAA postseason appearance since 2006.
Ticket information will be announced early this week.