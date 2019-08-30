Waverly-Shell Rock upends NFV in close game

WEST UNION – NFV shocked Class 3A Waverly-Shell Rock with a 7-0 half time lead. The TigerHawk offense was in command in the first 24 minutes. Amassing 11 first downs and 169 total yards.
Both teams stopped themselves in the opening 20 minutes. NFV penalties killed two drives and W-SR fumbled in NFV territory and stopped itself with penalties on another,
The TigerHawks struck first, marching 54 yards in 13 plays to make it 7-0 with 4:03 left in the second quarter. Trey Darnall set the score up with a six-yard run, making the fourth and six by an inch. Two plays later the TH senior bulled in from the eight, dragging a pair of defenders with him.
The second half belonged to Waverly’s mammoth offensive line. Running behind a pair of 300-pounders, the Go-Hawks simply blew NFV off the line.
W-SR converted two short-field scores to lead, 12-7 early in the final quarter. Their final TD came on a 63-yard drive aided by a huge 26-yard penalty on NFV as the Go-Hawks put the game away with a touchdown with 3:19 left in the game.
The TigerHawk offense was hampered in the final half when QB Kole Johnson went down early in the third quarter and could not return until halfway through the final quarter. NFV managed just two first downs over the final 24 minutes.
Next week, NFV travels to LaPorte City to face Union in a non-District contest.