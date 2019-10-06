Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Class 3A, District 3

Dist. Overall

Independence 2-0 6-0

Decorah 2-0 3-3

Waterloo East 1-1 2-4

Waverly-SR 1-1 2-4

Charles City 0-2 2-4

West Delaware 0-2 2-4

Week 6 Results

Decorah 33, Charles City 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware 8

Independence 35, Waterloo East 14

Week 7 Schedule

Charles City at Independence

Waverly-Shell Rock at Waterloo East

Decorah at West Delaware

Class 2A, District 4

Dist. Overall

Columbus Catholic 2-0 6-0

Waukon 2-0 6-0

Monticello 1-1 5-1

NFV 1-1 3-3

Oelwein 0-2 2-4

Anamosa 0-2 0-6

Week 6 Results

Waukon 55, Oelwein 14

Monticello 30, North Fayette Valley 14

Columbus Catholic 42, Anamosa 0

Week 7 Schedule

North Fayette Valley at Oelwein

Waukon at Columbus Catholic

Class 1A, District 3

Dist. Overall

Osage 2-0 2-4

Aplington-Park 1-1 3-3

Lake Mills 1-1 3-3

Sumner-Fred 1-1 2-4

Denver 1-1 2-4

North Butler 0-2 1-5

Week 6 Results

Osage 36, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Lake Mills 21, N. Butler 0

Week 7 Schedule

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

Lake Mills at Aplington-Parkersburg

North Butler at Osage

Class 1A, District 6

Dist. Overall

Dike-NH 2-0 6-0

Regina 2-0 5-1

North Linn 1-1 5-1

South Hardin 1-1 4-2

Jesup 0-2 2-4

East Marshall 0-2 1-5

Week 6 Results

North Linn 20, Jesup 13

Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall 0

Regina 30, South Hardin 7

Week 7 Schedule

Dike-New Hartford at Jesup

North Linn at Regina

South Hardin at East Marshall

Class A, District 4

Dist. Overall

St. Ansgar 4-0 6-0

South Winn 3-0 5-1

Newman Catholic 2-2 2-4

Postville 2-2 2-4

Central Springs 1-2 2-4

Starmont 1-3 1-5

Nashua-Plainfield 0-3 0-6

Week 6 Results

Starmont 8, Central Springs 6

Postville 22, Newman Catholic 21

South Winn 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6

St. Ansgar 56, Hudson 6

Week 7 Schedule

Postville at Starmont

Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs

Grundy Center at Newman Catholic

St. Ansgar at South Winneshiek

Class A, District 7

Dist. Overall

North Tama 4-0 6-0

Grundy Center 3-1 5-1

Wapsie Valley 2-1 4-2

Hudson 2-2 2-4

East Buchanan 1-2 3-3

BCLUW 0-3 0-6

GMG 0-4 0-6

Week 6 Results

Wapsie Valley 54, BCLUW 0

East Buchanan 60, GMG 0

St. Ansgar 56, Hudson 6

North Tama 14, Grundy Center 13

Week 7 Schedule

Wapsie Valley at Hudson

BCLUW at East Buchanan

GMG at North Tama

Grundy Center at Newman Catholic

8-Player, District 3

Dist. Overall

Easton Valley 4-0 6-0

Turkey Valley 4-0 6-0

Springville 2-2 5-2

Midland 2-2 4-2

Central City 2-2 3-3

Kee 1-3 1-5

West Central 1-3 1-5

Central Elkader 0-4 0-6

Week 6 Results

Springville 48, Central Elkader 14

Midland 48, West Central 6

Easton Valley 52, Central City 6

Turkey Valley 60, Kee 0

Week 7 Schedule

Turkey Valley at West Central

Kee at Easton Valley

Central City at Central Elkader

Springville at Midland

