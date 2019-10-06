Class 3A, District 3
Dist. Overall
Independence 2-0 6-0
Decorah 2-0 3-3
Waterloo East 1-1 2-4
Waverly-SR 1-1 2-4
Charles City 0-2 2-4
West Delaware 0-2 2-4
Week 6 Results
Decorah 33, Charles City 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware 8
Independence 35, Waterloo East 14
Week 7 Schedule
Charles City at Independence
Waverly-Shell Rock at Waterloo East
Decorah at West Delaware
Class 2A, District 4
Dist. Overall
Columbus Catholic 2-0 6-0
Waukon 2-0 6-0
Monticello 1-1 5-1
NFV 1-1 3-3
Oelwein 0-2 2-4
Anamosa 0-2 0-6
Week 6 Results
Waukon 55, Oelwein 14
Monticello 30, North Fayette Valley 14
Columbus Catholic 42, Anamosa 0
Week 7 Schedule
North Fayette Valley at Oelwein
Waukon at Columbus Catholic
Class 1A, District 3
Dist. Overall
Osage 2-0 2-4
Aplington-Park 1-1 3-3
Lake Mills 1-1 3-3
Sumner-Fred 1-1 2-4
Denver 1-1 2-4
North Butler 0-2 1-5
Week 6 Results
Osage 36, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Lake Mills 21, N. Butler 0
Week 7 Schedule
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver
Lake Mills at Aplington-Parkersburg
North Butler at Osage
Class 1A, District 6
Dist. Overall
Dike-NH 2-0 6-0
Regina 2-0 5-1
North Linn 1-1 5-1
South Hardin 1-1 4-2
Jesup 0-2 2-4
East Marshall 0-2 1-5
Week 6 Results
North Linn 20, Jesup 13
Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall 0
Regina 30, South Hardin 7
Week 7 Schedule
Dike-New Hartford at Jesup
North Linn at Regina
South Hardin at East Marshall
Class A, District 4
Dist. Overall
St. Ansgar 4-0 6-0
South Winn 3-0 5-1
Newman Catholic 2-2 2-4
Postville 2-2 2-4
Central Springs 1-2 2-4
Starmont 1-3 1-5
Nashua-Plainfield 0-3 0-6
Week 6 Results
Starmont 8, Central Springs 6
Postville 22, Newman Catholic 21
South Winn 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6
St. Ansgar 56, Hudson 6
Week 7 Schedule
Postville at Starmont
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs
Grundy Center at Newman Catholic
St. Ansgar at South Winneshiek
Class A, District 7
Dist. Overall
North Tama 4-0 6-0
Grundy Center 3-1 5-1
Wapsie Valley 2-1 4-2
Hudson 2-2 2-4
East Buchanan 1-2 3-3
BCLUW 0-3 0-6
GMG 0-4 0-6
Week 6 Results
Wapsie Valley 54, BCLUW 0
East Buchanan 60, GMG 0
St. Ansgar 56, Hudson 6
North Tama 14, Grundy Center 13
Week 7 Schedule
Wapsie Valley at Hudson
BCLUW at East Buchanan
GMG at North Tama
Grundy Center at Newman Catholic
8-Player, District 3
Dist. Overall
Easton Valley 4-0 6-0
Turkey Valley 4-0 6-0
Springville 2-2 5-2
Midland 2-2 4-2
Central City 2-2 3-3
Kee 1-3 1-5
West Central 1-3 1-5
Central Elkader 0-4 0-6
Week 6 Results
Springville 48, Central Elkader 14
Midland 48, West Central 6
Easton Valley 52, Central City 6
Turkey Valley 60, Kee 0
Week 7 Schedule
Turkey Valley at West Central
Kee at Easton Valley
Central City at Central Elkader
Springville at Midland