Class 3A, District 3
District Overall
Independence 0-0 4-0
Charles City 0-0 2-2
West Delaware 0-0 2-2
Decorah 0-0 1-3
Waterloo East 0-0 1-3
Waverly-SR 0-0 1-3
Week 4 Results
Charles City 33, Oelwein 16
Decorah 37, Crestwood 6
Independence 42, CPU 0
N. Hampton 13, Waverly-SR 7
Waterloo East 41, Newton 13
Xavier 28, West Delaware 12
Week 5 Games
Independence at West Delaware
Waterloo East at Charles City
Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah
Class 2A, District 4
District Overall
Col. Catholic 0-0 4-0
Monticello 0-0 4-0
Waukon 0-0 4-0
NFV 0-0 2-2
Oelwein 0-0 2-2
Anamosa 0-0 0-4
Week 4 Results
Beckman Catholic 16, Anamosa 13
Charles City 33, Oelwein 16
Columbus Catholic 30, Vinton-Shellsburg 14
Denver 29, North Fayette Valley 7
Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley 14
Waukon 42, Western Dubuque 13
Week 5 Games
North Fayette Valley at Anamosa
Oelwein at Columbus Catholic
Waukon at Monticello
Class 1A, District 3
District Overall
Lake Mills 0-0 3-1
Aplington-Park 0-0 2-2
Denver 0-0 1-3
North Butler 0-0 1-3
Sumner-Fred 0-0 1-3
Osage 0-0 0-4
Week 4 Results
Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall 7
Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14
Denver 29, NFV 7
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20
Lake Mills 31, North Union 8
MFL Mar-Mac 39, Sumner-Fred 0
Week 5 Games
Aplington-Parkersburg at North Butler
Lake Mills at Sumner-Fred
Osage at Denver
Class 1A, District 6
District Overall
Dike-N. Hrtfrd 0-0 4-0
North Linn 0-0 4-0
Regina 0-0 3-1
South Hardin 0-0 3-1
Jesup 0-0 2-2
East Marshall 0-0 1-3
Week 4 Results
BGM 21, East Marshall 13
Dike-New Hartford 36, Union 0
Jesup 41, BCLUW 27
North Linn 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16
Regina 42, Williamsburg 35
South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0
Week 5 Games
North Linn at Dike-New Hartford
Regina at East Marshall
South Hardin at Jesup
Class A, District 4
District Overall
St. Ansgar 2-0 4-0
South Winn 2-0 3-1
Central Springs 1-0 2-2
Newman Cath. 1-1 1-3
Nash.-Plainfield 0-1 0-4
Postville 0-2 0-4
Starmont 0-2 0-4
Week 4 Results
Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic 21
St. Ansgar 72, Postville 6
South Winn 43, Starmont 0
West Fork 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Week 5 Games
Central Springs at Postville
St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield
Starmont at Newman Catholic
Wapsie Valley at South Winneshiek
Class A, District 7
District Overall
Grundy Center 2-0 4-0
North Tama 2-0 4-0
Wapsie Valley 1-1 3-1
Hudson 1-1 1-3
East Buch 0-1 2-2
BCLUW 0-1 0-4
GMG 0-2 0-4
Week 4 Results
Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan 0
Jesup 41, BCLUW 27
North Tama 8, Hudson 6
Wapsie Valley 50, GMG 0
Week 5 Games
East Buchanan at North Tama
GMG at Grundy Center
Hudson at BCLUW
Wapsie Valley at South Winn
8-Player, District 3
District Overall
Easton Valley 2-0 4-0
Turkey Valley 2-0 4-0
Central City 2-0 3-1
Springville 1-1 4-1
West Central 1-1 1-3
Midland 0-2 2-2
Kee 0-2 0-4
Central Elkader 0-2 0-4
Week 4 Results
Central City 22, Kee 20
Easton Valley 58, Midland 8
Turkey Valley 84, Springville 39
West Central 68, Central Elkader 34
Week 5 Games
Central City at Turkey Valley
Central Elkader at Midland
Springville at Easton Valley
West Central at Kee