Class 3A, District 3

District Overall

Independence 0-0 4-0

Charles City 0-0 2-2

West Delaware 0-0 2-2

Decorah 0-0 1-3

Waterloo East 0-0 1-3

Waverly-SR 0-0 1-3

Week 4 Results

Charles City 33, Oelwein 16

Decorah 37, Crestwood 6

Independence 42, CPU 0

N. Hampton 13, Waverly-SR 7

Waterloo East 41, Newton 13

Xavier 28, West Delaware 12

Week 5 Games

Independence at West Delaware

Waterloo East at Charles City

Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah

Class 2A, District 4

District Overall

Col. Catholic 0-0 4-0

Monticello 0-0 4-0

Waukon 0-0 4-0

NFV 0-0 2-2

Oelwein 0-0 2-2

Anamosa 0-0 0-4

Week 4 Results

Beckman Catholic 16, Anamosa 13

Charles City 33, Oelwein 16

Columbus Catholic 30, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

Denver 29, North Fayette Valley 7

Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley 14

Waukon 42, Western Dubuque 13

Week 5 Games

North Fayette Valley at Anamosa

Oelwein at Columbus Catholic

Waukon at Monticello

Class 1A, District 3

District Overall

Lake Mills 0-0 3-1

Aplington-Park 0-0 2-2

Denver 0-0 1-3

North Butler 0-0 1-3

Sumner-Fred 0-0 1-3

Osage 0-0 0-4

Week 4 Results

Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall 7

Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14

Denver 29, NFV 7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20

Lake Mills 31, North Union 8

MFL Mar-Mac 39, Sumner-Fred 0

Week 5 Games

Aplington-Parkersburg at North Butler

Lake Mills at Sumner-Fred

Osage at Denver

Class 1A, District 6

District Overall

Dike-N. Hrtfrd 0-0 4-0

North Linn 0-0 4-0

Regina 0-0 3-1

South Hardin 0-0 3-1

Jesup 0-0 2-2

East Marshall 0-0 1-3

Week 4 Results

BGM 21, East Marshall 13

Dike-New Hartford 36, Union 0

Jesup 41, BCLUW 27

North Linn 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16

Regina 42, Williamsburg 35

South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0

Week 5 Games

North Linn at Dike-New Hartford

Regina at East Marshall

South Hardin at Jesup

Class A, District 4

District Overall

St. Ansgar 2-0 4-0

South Winn 2-0 3-1

Central Springs 1-0 2-2

Newman Cath. 1-1 1-3

Nash.-Plainfield 0-1 0-4

Postville 0-2 0-4

Starmont 0-2 0-4

Week 4 Results

Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic 21

St. Ansgar 72, Postville 6

South Winn 43, Starmont 0

West Fork 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Week 5 Games

Central Springs at Postville

St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield

Starmont at Newman Catholic

Wapsie Valley at South Winneshiek

Class A, District 7

District Overall

Grundy Center 2-0 4-0

North Tama 2-0 4-0

Wapsie Valley 1-1 3-1

Hudson 1-1 1-3

East Buch 0-1 2-2

BCLUW 0-1 0-4

GMG 0-2 0-4

Week 4 Results

Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan 0

Jesup 41, BCLUW 27

North Tama 8, Hudson 6

Wapsie Valley 50, GMG 0

Week 5 Games

East Buchanan at North Tama

GMG at Grundy Center

Hudson at BCLUW

Wapsie Valley at South Winn

8-Player, District 3

District Overall

Easton Valley 2-0 4-0

Turkey Valley 2-0 4-0

Central City 2-0 3-1

Springville 1-1 4-1

West Central 1-1 1-3

Midland 0-2 2-2

Kee 0-2 0-4

Central Elkader 0-2 0-4

Week 4 Results

Central City 22, Kee 20

Easton Valley 58, Midland 8

Turkey Valley 84, Springville 39

West Central 68, Central Elkader 34

Week 5 Games

Central City at Turkey Valley

Central Elkader at Midland

Springville at Easton Valley

West Central at Kee

