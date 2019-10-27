Week 9 High School Football Standings

Class 3A, District 3
District Overall
Independence 5-0 9-0
Decorah 3-2 4-5
West Delaware 3-2 4-5
Waterloo East 2-3 3-6
Waverly-SR 2-3 3-6
Charles City 0-5 2-7
Week 9 Results
W. Delaware 36, Wtrloo East 35
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, CC 27
Independence 28, Decorah 21
Class 2A, District 4
District Overall
Waukon 5-0 9-0
ColumbusCath. 4-1 8-1
Monticello 2-3 6-3
NFV 2-3 4-5
Anamosa 2-3 2-7
Oelwein 0-5 2-7
Week 9 Results
Anamosa 35, Oelwein 20
Waukon 56, NFV 36
Columbus Cath 34, Monticlo 21
Class 1A, District 3
District Overall
Osage 5-0 5-4
Denver 4-1 5-4
A-P 3-2 5-4
Sumner-Fred 2-3 3-6
Lake Mills 1-4 3-6
North Butler 0-5 1-8
Week 9 Results
S-F 23, North Butler 6
Denver 36, Lake Mills 13
Osage 30, A-P 20
Class 1A, District 6
District Overall
Dike-NH 5-0 9-0
Regina 4-1 7-2
North Linn 3-2 7-2
South Hardin 2-3 6-3
Jesup 1-4 3-6
East Marshall 0-5 1-8
Week 9 Results
Jesup 27, East Marshall 6
North Linn 14, South Hardin 6
Dike-N.H. 42, Regina 10
Class A, District 4
District Overall
St. Ansgar 6-0 9-0
South Winn 5-1 7-2
Postville 4-2 4-5
Central Springs 2-4 3-6
Newman Catholic 2-4 2-7
Nashua-Plainfield 1-5 1-8
Starmont 1-5 1-8
Week 9 Results
GMG 26, Starmont 20
St. Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0
Postville 13, Nashua- Plainfield 0
S. Winn. 50, Newman Cath 19
Class A, District 7
District Overall
North Tama 6-0 9-0
Grundy Center 5-1 8-1
Hudson 4-2 5-4
Wapsie Valley 3-3 5-4
East Buchanan 2-4 4-5
BCLUW 1-5 1-8
GMG 0-6 1-8
Week 9 Results
Grundy Center 17, Wapsie Valley 14 (OT)
Hudson 46, East Buchanan 20
North Tama 57, BCLUW 12
GMG 26, Starmont 20
8-Player, District 3
District Overall
Turkey Valley 7-0 9-0
Easton Valley 6-1 8-1
Midland 5-2 7-2
Springville 4-3 6-3
Central City 3-4 4-5
Kee 2-5 2-7
West Central 1-6 1-8
Central Elkader 0-7 0-9
Week 9 Results
Easton Valley 73, West Central 6
Springville 36, Central City 14
Midland 36, Kee 18
Turkey Valley 72, Central Elkader 0