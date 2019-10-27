Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Week 9 High School Football Standings

Kaleb Lamphier and the Independence Mustangs (9-0) will take on the Pella Dutch (7-2) in a first round playoff game at Pella High School Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

 MIKE THOMAS/sports@oelweindailyregister.com

Class 3A, District 3

District Overall

Independence 5-0 9-0

Decorah 3-2 4-5

West Delaware 3-2 4-5

Waterloo East 2-3 3-6

Waverly-SR 2-3 3-6

Charles City 0-5 2-7

Week 9 Results

W. Delaware 36, Wtrloo East 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, CC 27

Independence 28, Decorah 21

Class 2A, District 4

District Overall

Waukon 5-0 9-0

ColumbusCath. 4-1 8-1

Monticello 2-3 6-3

NFV 2-3 4-5

Anamosa 2-3 2-7

Oelwein 0-5 2-7

Week 9 Results

Anamosa 35, Oelwein 20

Waukon 56, NFV 36

Columbus Cath 34, Monticlo 21

Class 1A, District 3

District Overall

Osage 5-0 5-4

Denver 4-1 5-4

A-P 3-2 5-4

Sumner-Fred 2-3 3-6

Lake Mills 1-4 3-6

North Butler 0-5 1-8

Week 9 Results

S-F 23, North Butler 6

Denver 36, Lake Mills 13

Osage 30, A-P 20

Class 1A, District 6

District Overall

Dike-NH 5-0 9-0

Regina 4-1 7-2

North Linn 3-2 7-2

South Hardin 2-3 6-3

Jesup 1-4 3-6

East Marshall 0-5 1-8

Week 9 Results

Jesup 27, East Marshall 6

North Linn 14, South Hardin 6

Dike-N.H. 42, Regina 10

Class A, District 4

District Overall

St. Ansgar 6-0 9-0

South Winn 5-1 7-2

Postville 4-2 4-5

Central Springs 2-4 3-6

Newman Catholic 2-4 2-7

Nashua-Plainfield 1-5 1-8

Starmont 1-5 1-8

Week 9 Results

GMG 26, Starmont 20

St. Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0

Postville 13, Nashua- Plainfield 0

S. Winn. 50, Newman Cath 19

Class A, District 7

District Overall

North Tama 6-0 9-0

Grundy Center 5-1 8-1

Hudson 4-2 5-4

Wapsie Valley 3-3 5-4

East Buchanan 2-4 4-5

BCLUW 1-5 1-8

GMG 0-6 1-8

Week 9 Results

Grundy Center 17, Wapsie Valley 14 (OT)

Hudson 46, East Buchanan 20

North Tama 57, BCLUW 12

GMG 26, Starmont 20

8-Player, District 3

District Overall

Turkey Valley 7-0 9-0

Easton Valley 6-1 8-1

Midland 5-2 7-2

Springville 4-3 6-3

Central City 3-4 4-5

Kee 2-5 2-7

West Central 1-6 1-8

Central Elkader 0-7 0-9

Week 9 Results

Easton Valley 73, West Central 6

Springville 36, Central City 14

Midland 36, Kee 18

Turkey Valley 72, Central Elkader 0

Tags