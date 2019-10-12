Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Voshell keeps driving

Oelwein running back Gage Voshell drags a North Fayette Valley tackler Friday in Husky Stadium. Voshell finally went down after three more tacklers arrived.

 CHRIS BALDUS | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

Class 3A, District 3

Dist. All

Independence 3-0 7-0

Decorah 2-1 3-4

Waterloo East 2-1 3-4

West Delaware 1-2 3-4

Waverly-SR 1-2 2-5

CharlesCity 0-3 2-5

Week 7 Results

Indee 30, Charles City 7

Waterloo East 14, W-SR 10

W. Delaware 26, Decorah 20

Week 8 Schedule

West Delaware at Charles City

Independence at W-SR

Waterloo East at Decorah

Class 2A, District 4

Dist. All

Waukon 3-0 7-0

Columbus Catholic 2-1 6-1

NFV 2-1 4-3

Monticello 1-2 5-2

Anamosa 1-2 1-6

Oelwein 0-3 2-5

Week 7 Results

NFV 42, Oelwein 22

Waukon 20, Columbus Cath 7

Anamosa 21, Monticello 13

Week 8 Schedule

Monticello at Oelwein

Anamosa at Waukon

NFV at Columbus Catholic

Class 1A, District 3

Dist. All

Osage 3-0 3-4

Aplington-Park 2-1 4-3

Denver 2-1 3-4

Lake Mills 1-2 3-4

Sumner-Fred 1-2 2-5

North Butler 0-3 1-6

Week 7 Results

Denver 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

Aplington-Parkersburg 27, Lake Mills 7

Osage 27, North Butler 0

Week 8 Schedule

Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg

North Butler at Denver

Lake Mills at Osage

Class 1A, District 6

Dist. All

Dike-NH 3-0 7-0

Regina 3-0 6-1

South Hardin 2-1 6-1

North Linn 1-2 5-2

Jesup 0-3 2-5

East Marshall 0-3 1-6

Week 7 Results

Dike-N. Hartford 50, Jesup 16

Regina 37, North Linn 28

S. Hardin 18, E. Marshall 12

Week 8 Schedule

Jesup at Regina

North Linn at East Marshall

Dike-N. Hartford at S. Hardin

Class A, District 4

Dist. All

St. Ansgar 5-0 7-0

South Winneshiek 3-1 5-2

Postville 3-2 3-4

Newman Catholic 2-3 2-5

Central Springs 2-2 3-4

Starmont 1-4 1-6

Nashua-Plainfield 0-4 0-7

Week 7 Results

Postville 53, Starmont 0

Central Springs 20, N-P 10

Grundy Ctr 42, Newman Cath 0

St. Ansgar 49, South Winn. 14

Week 8 Schedule

Starmont at Nashua-Plainfield

Central Springs at S. Winn.

North Tama at Postville

Newman Catholic at St. Ansgar

Class A, District 7

Dist. All

North Tama 5-0 7-0

Grundy Center 4-1 6-1

Hudson 3-2 3-4

Wapsie Valley 2-2 4-3

East Buchanan 2-2 4-3

BCLUW 0-4 0-7

GMG 0-4 0-7

Week 7 Results

Hudson 14, Hudson 7

East Buchanan 41, BCLUW 6

North Tama 1, CMG 0 (forfeit)

Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic 0

Week 8 Schedule

Wapsie Valley at E. Buchanan

GMG at BCLUW

North Tama at Postville

Hudson at Grundy Center

8-Player, District 3

Dist. All

Easton Valley 5-0 7-0

Turkey Valley 5-0 7-0

Midland 3-2 5-2

Central City 3-2 4-3

Springville 2-3 4-3

Kee 1-4 1-6

West Central 1-4 1-6

Central Elkader 0-5 0-7

Week 7 Schedule

Turkey Valley 68, West Central 0

Easton Valley 67, Kee 14

Cntrl City 51, Cntrl Elkader 26

Midland 24, Springville 22

Week 8 Schedule

West Central at Springville

Easton Valley at Turkey Valley

Midland at Central City

Central Elkader at Kee

