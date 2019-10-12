Class 3A, District 3
Dist. All
Independence 3-0 7-0
Decorah 2-1 3-4
Waterloo East 2-1 3-4
West Delaware 1-2 3-4
Waverly-SR 1-2 2-5
CharlesCity 0-3 2-5
Week 7 Results
Indee 30, Charles City 7
Waterloo East 14, W-SR 10
W. Delaware 26, Decorah 20
Week 8 Schedule
West Delaware at Charles City
Independence at W-SR
Waterloo East at Decorah
Class 2A, District 4
Dist. All
Waukon 3-0 7-0
Columbus Catholic 2-1 6-1
NFV 2-1 4-3
Monticello 1-2 5-2
Anamosa 1-2 1-6
Oelwein 0-3 2-5
Week 7 Results
NFV 42, Oelwein 22
Waukon 20, Columbus Cath 7
Anamosa 21, Monticello 13
Week 8 Schedule
Monticello at Oelwein
Anamosa at Waukon
NFV at Columbus Catholic
Class 1A, District 3
Dist. All
Osage 3-0 3-4
Aplington-Park 2-1 4-3
Denver 2-1 3-4
Lake Mills 1-2 3-4
Sumner-Fred 1-2 2-5
North Butler 0-3 1-6
Week 7 Results
Denver 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Aplington-Parkersburg 27, Lake Mills 7
Osage 27, North Butler 0
Week 8 Schedule
Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg
North Butler at Denver
Lake Mills at Osage
Class 1A, District 6
Dist. All
Dike-NH 3-0 7-0
Regina 3-0 6-1
South Hardin 2-1 6-1
North Linn 1-2 5-2
Jesup 0-3 2-5
East Marshall 0-3 1-6
Week 7 Results
Dike-N. Hartford 50, Jesup 16
Regina 37, North Linn 28
S. Hardin 18, E. Marshall 12
Week 8 Schedule
Jesup at Regina
North Linn at East Marshall
Dike-N. Hartford at S. Hardin
Class A, District 4
Dist. All
St. Ansgar 5-0 7-0
South Winneshiek 3-1 5-2
Postville 3-2 3-4
Newman Catholic 2-3 2-5
Central Springs 2-2 3-4
Starmont 1-4 1-6
Nashua-Plainfield 0-4 0-7
Week 7 Results
Postville 53, Starmont 0
Central Springs 20, N-P 10
Grundy Ctr 42, Newman Cath 0
St. Ansgar 49, South Winn. 14
Week 8 Schedule
Starmont at Nashua-Plainfield
Central Springs at S. Winn.
North Tama at Postville
Newman Catholic at St. Ansgar
Class A, District 7
Dist. All
North Tama 5-0 7-0
Grundy Center 4-1 6-1
Hudson 3-2 3-4
Wapsie Valley 2-2 4-3
East Buchanan 2-2 4-3
BCLUW 0-4 0-7
GMG 0-4 0-7
Week 7 Results
Hudson 14, Hudson 7
East Buchanan 41, BCLUW 6
North Tama 1, CMG 0 (forfeit)
Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic 0
Week 8 Schedule
Wapsie Valley at E. Buchanan
GMG at BCLUW
North Tama at Postville
Hudson at Grundy Center
8-Player, District 3
Dist. All
Easton Valley 5-0 7-0
Turkey Valley 5-0 7-0
Midland 3-2 5-2
Central City 3-2 4-3
Springville 2-3 4-3
Kee 1-4 1-6
West Central 1-4 1-6
Central Elkader 0-5 0-7
Week 7 Schedule
Turkey Valley 68, West Central 0
Easton Valley 67, Kee 14
Cntrl City 51, Cntrl Elkader 26
Midland 24, Springville 22
Week 8 Schedule
West Central at Springville
Easton Valley at Turkey Valley
Midland at Central City
Central Elkader at Kee