Week 5 Iowa High School Football Poll

Class 4A
1) West Des Moines Valley (10) 5-0
2) Cedar Falls (1) 5-0
3) West Des Moines Dowling 4-1
4) Ankeny Centennial 4-1
5) Bettendorf 4-1
6) Southeast Polk 4-1
7) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1
8) Ft. Dodge 4-1
9) Des Moines Roosevelt 4-1
10) Ankeny 2-3
Others receiving votes: Johnston, Sioux City East, Urbandale, Dubuque Senior, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Class 3A
1) Epworth Western Dubuque (7) 5-0
2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (4) 5-0
3) Solon 5-0
4) Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5-0
5) Eldridge North Scott 4-1
6) Washington 5-0
7) Independence 5-0
8) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4-1
9) Norwalk 4-1
10) Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1
Others receiving votes: Harlan
Class 2A
1) Waukon (10) 5-0
2) Clear Lake (1) 5-0
3) Algona 5-0
4) Greene County 5-0
5) Waterloo Columbus 5-0
6) Des Moines Christian 4-0
7) Van Horne Benton 5-0
8) O-A/BCIG 5-0
9) Monroe PCM 4-1
10) Southeast Valley 4-2
Others receiving votes: Nevada, Letts Louisa-Muscatine, Monticello, Sioux Center
Class 1A
1) Hawarden West Sioux (10) 5-0
2) Dike-New Hartford 5-0
3) Van Meter (1) 5-0
4) Inwood West Lyon 5-0
5) West Branch 5-0
6) South Central Calhoun 5-0
7) Treynor 5-0
8) Hull Western Christian 5-0
9) Underwood 5-0
10) Sigourney-Keota 5-0
Others receiving votes: Mt. Ayr, Iowa City Regina, North Linn
Class A
1) Britt West Hancock (10) 5-0
2) St. Ansgar (1) 5-0
3) North Tama 5-0
4) Grundy Center 5-0
5) Sloan Westwood 5-0
6) Brooklyn BGM 5-0
7) MFL Mar-Mac 5-0
8) Paullina South O’Brien 5-0
9) Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1
10) Earlham 4-1
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center, South Winneshiek, Lawton-Bronson, Molville Woodbury Central, Eldon Cardinal, Wapsie Valley
Class 8-Man
1) Don Bosco (10) 5-0
2) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 5-0
3) Turkey Valley 5-0
4) Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0
5) Audubon 5-1
6) Easton Valley 5-0
7) Lenox 6-0
8) Harris-Lake Park 5-0
9) Anita CAM 5-0
10) Montezuma 4-1
Others receiving votes: Janesville, Newell-Fonda, Lone Tree, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, HLV Victor, Fremont Mills Tabor, East Mills, Woodbine, Northwood-Kensett