Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Week 5 Iowa High School Football Poll

Logan Schmitt and the Independence Mustangs (5-0) are the No. 7 ranked team in Class 3A.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

Class 4A

1) West Des Moines Valley (10) 5-0

2) Cedar Falls (1) 5-0

3) West Des Moines Dowling 4-1

4) Ankeny Centennial 4-1

5) Bettendorf 4-1

6) Southeast Polk 4-1

7) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1

8) Ft. Dodge 4-1

9) Des Moines Roosevelt 4-1

10) Ankeny 2-3

Others receiving votes: Johnston, Sioux City East, Urbandale, Dubuque Senior, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Class 3A

1) Epworth Western Dubuque (7) 5-0

2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (4) 5-0

3) Solon 5-0

4) Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5-0

5) Eldridge North Scott 4-1

6) Washington 5-0

7) Independence 5-0

8) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4-1

9) Norwalk 4-1

10) Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1

Others receiving votes: Harlan

Class 2A

1) Waukon (10) 5-0

2) Clear Lake (1) 5-0

3) Algona 5-0

4) Greene County 5-0

5) Waterloo Columbus 5-0

6) Des Moines Christian 4-0

7) Van Horne Benton 5-0

8) O-A/BCIG 5-0

9) Monroe PCM 4-1

10) Southeast Valley 4-2

Others receiving votes: Nevada, Letts Louisa-Muscatine, Monticello, Sioux Center

Class 1A

1) Hawarden West Sioux (10) 5-0

2) Dike-New Hartford 5-0

3) Van Meter (1) 5-0

4) Inwood West Lyon 5-0

5) West Branch 5-0

6) South Central Calhoun 5-0

7) Treynor 5-0

8) Hull Western Christian 5-0

9) Underwood 5-0

10) Sigourney-Keota 5-0

Others receiving votes: Mt. Ayr, Iowa City Regina, North Linn

Class A

1) Britt West Hancock (10) 5-0

2) St. Ansgar (1) 5-0

3) North Tama 5-0

4) Grundy Center 5-0

5) Sloan Westwood 5-0

6) Brooklyn BGM 5-0

7) MFL Mar-Mac 5-0

8) Paullina South O’Brien 5-0

9) Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1

10) Earlham 4-1

Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center, South Winneshiek, Lawton-Bronson, Molville Woodbury Central, Eldon Cardinal, Wapsie Valley

Class 8-Man

1) Don Bosco (10) 5-0

2) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 5-0

3) Turkey Valley 5-0

4) Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0

5) Audubon 5-1

6) Easton Valley 5-0

7) Lenox 6-0

8) Harris-Lake Park 5-0

9) Anita CAM 5-0

10) Montezuma 4-1

Others receiving votes: Janesville, Newell-Fonda, Lone Tree, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, HLV Victor, Fremont Mills Tabor, East Mills, Woodbine, Northwood-Kensett

Tags