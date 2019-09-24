Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Class 4A

1) West Des Moines Valley (8) 4-0

2) Cedar Falls (1) 4-0

3) West Des Moines Dowling 3-1

4) Fort Dodge 4-0

5) Ankeny Centennial 3-1

6) Bettendorf 3-1

7) Southeast Polk 3-1

8) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1

9) Ankeny 2-2

10) Marshalltown 4-0

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior, Des Moines Roosevelt, Davenport North, Waterloo West, Johnston

Class 3A

1) Epworth Western Dubuque (5) 4-0

2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0

3) Solon 4-0

4) Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-0

5) Eldridge North Scott 3-1

6) Washington 4-0

7) Independence 4-0

8) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4-0

9) Norwalk 3-1

10) Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1

Others receiving votes: Keokuk, Carlisle, Harlan, Knoxville, Davenport Assumption, Glenwood, Mt. Pleasant

Class 2A

1) Waukon (8) 4-0

2) Clear Lake (1) 4-0

3) Algona 4-0

4) Greene County 4-0

5) Waterloo Columbus 4-0

6) Des Moines Christian 4-0

7) Van Horne Benton 4-0

8) Spirit Lake 3-1

9) O-A-BCIG 4-0

10) Monticello 4-0

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley, Monroe PCM, Letts Louisa-Muscatine, Camanche

Class 1A

1) Hawarden West Sioux (8) 4-0

2) Dike-New Hartford 4-0

3) Van Meter 4-0

4) Inwood West Lyon (1) 4-0

5) West Branch 4-0

6) South Central Calhoun 4-0

7) Treynor 4-0

8) Hull Western Christian 4-0

9) Underwood 4-0

10) North Linn 4-0

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota, Iowa City Regina, AC-GC, Mt. Ayr, Panora Panorama

Class A

1) Britt West Hancock (9) 4-0

2) St. Ansgar 4-0

3) North Tama 4-0

4) Sloan Westwood 4-0

5) Grundy Center 4-0

6) Brooklyn BGM 3-1

7) Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1

8) Wapsie Valley 3-1

9) MFL Mar-Mac 4-0

10) Paullina South O’Brien 4-0

Others receiving votes: Earlham, Eldon Cardinal, Neola Tri-Center, Algona, Bishop Garrigan

Classic 8-Man

1) Don Bosco (8) 4-0

2) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 4-0

3) Turkey Valley 4-0

4) Montezuma 4-0

5) Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0

6) Lenox 5-0

7) Audubon 4-1

8) Easton Valley 4-0

9) Harris-Lake Park 4-0

10) Anita CAM 4-0

Others receiving votes: New London, Janesville, Springville, Newell-Fonda, HLV Victor, Woodbine

Tags