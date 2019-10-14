Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Week 7 Iowa High School Football Poll

The Independence Mustangs moved up to No. 4 in the Class 3A Iowa High School poll.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

Class 4A

1) West Des Moines Valley (9) 7-0

2) WDM Dowling 6-1

3) Cedar Falls (1) 7-0

4) Ankeny Centennial 6-1

5) CR Kennedy 6-1

6) DM Roosevelt 6-1

7) Southeast Polk 5-2

8) Bettendorf 5-2

9) Ankeny 4-3

10) Waukee 4-3

Others receiving votes: Dubuque, CR Prairie, Marion Linn-Mar, Sioux City East, Indianola

Class 3A

1) WD Epworth (9) 7-0

2) Solon 7-0

3) CR Xavier 6-1

4) Independence (1) 7-0

5) North Scott 6-1

6) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 6-1

7) CB Lewis Central 6-1

8) Norwalk 6-1

9) Dallas Center-Grimes 6-1

10) Glenwood 6-1

11) Washington 5-2

Others receiving votes: Harlan, Pella

Class 2A

1) Waukon (8) 7-0

2) Clear Lake (2) 7-0

3) Algona 7-0

4) DM Christian 7-0

5) Greene County 7-0

6) O-A/BCIG 7-0

7) Waterloo Columbus 6-1

8) West Marshall 5-2

9) Sioux Center 5-2

10) Spirit Lake 5-2

Others receiving votes: Benton, Nevada, Tipton, Williamsburg, Monroe PCM, Camanche

Class 1A

1) Dike-New Hartford (7) 7-0

2) Van Meter (1) 7-0

3) Hull Western Christian (1) 7-0

4) Hawarden West Sioux 6-1

5) South Central Calhoun (1) 7-0

6) West Branch 7-0

7) Treynor 7-0

8) Inwood West Lyon 6-1

9) Sigourney-Keota 7-0

10) IC Regina 6-1

Others receiving votes: Underwood, Panora Panorama

Class A

1) Britt West Hancock (8) 7-0

2) St. Ansgar (2) 7-0

3) North Tama 7-0

4) Grundy Center 6-1

5) MFL Mar-Mac 7-0

6) Edgewood-Colesburg 6-1

7) Earlham 6-1

8) Woodbury Central 6-1

9) BGM 6-1

10) Neola Tri-Center 4-3

Others receiving votes: Paullina South O’Brien, Sloan Westwood, LeMars Gehlen Catholic, Hinton, South Winneshiek, Belle Plaine

Class 8-Man

1) Don Bosco (9) 7-0

2) St. Mary’s (1) 7-0

3) Turkey Valley 7-0

4) Audubon 7-1

5) Easton Valley 7-0

6) Anita CAM 7-0

7) Harris-Lake Park 6-1

8) Coon Rapids-Bayard 6-1

9) Fremont Mills Tabor 4-1

10) Lenox 7-1

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Janesville, Montezuma, AGWSR, Midland, Iowa Valley

