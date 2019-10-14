Week 7 Iowa High School Football Poll

Class 4A
1) West Des Moines Valley (9) 7-0
2) WDM Dowling 6-1
3) Cedar Falls (1) 7-0
4) Ankeny Centennial 6-1
5) CR Kennedy 6-1
6) DM Roosevelt 6-1
7) Southeast Polk 5-2
8) Bettendorf 5-2
9) Ankeny 4-3
10) Waukee 4-3
Others receiving votes: Dubuque, CR Prairie, Marion Linn-Mar, Sioux City East, Indianola
Class 3A
1) WD Epworth (9) 7-0
2) Solon 7-0
3) CR Xavier 6-1
4) Independence (1) 7-0
5) North Scott 6-1
6) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 6-1
7) CB Lewis Central 6-1
8) Norwalk 6-1
9) Dallas Center-Grimes 6-1
10) Glenwood 6-1
11) Washington 5-2
Others receiving votes: Harlan, Pella
Class 2A
1) Waukon (8) 7-0
2) Clear Lake (2) 7-0
3) Algona 7-0
4) DM Christian 7-0
5) Greene County 7-0
6) O-A/BCIG 7-0
7) Waterloo Columbus 6-1
8) West Marshall 5-2
9) Sioux Center 5-2
10) Spirit Lake 5-2
Others receiving votes: Benton, Nevada, Tipton, Williamsburg, Monroe PCM, Camanche
Class 1A
1) Dike-New Hartford (7) 7-0
2) Van Meter (1) 7-0
3) Hull Western Christian (1) 7-0
4) Hawarden West Sioux 6-1
5) South Central Calhoun (1) 7-0
6) West Branch 7-0
7) Treynor 7-0
8) Inwood West Lyon 6-1
9) Sigourney-Keota 7-0
10) IC Regina 6-1
Others receiving votes: Underwood, Panora Panorama
Class A
1) Britt West Hancock (8) 7-0
2) St. Ansgar (2) 7-0
3) North Tama 7-0
4) Grundy Center 6-1
5) MFL Mar-Mac 7-0
6) Edgewood-Colesburg 6-1
7) Earlham 6-1
8) Woodbury Central 6-1
9) BGM 6-1
10) Neola Tri-Center 4-3
Others receiving votes: Paullina South O’Brien, Sloan Westwood, LeMars Gehlen Catholic, Hinton, South Winneshiek, Belle Plaine
Class 8-Man
1) Don Bosco (9) 7-0
2) St. Mary’s (1) 7-0
3) Turkey Valley 7-0
4) Audubon 7-1
5) Easton Valley 7-0
6) Anita CAM 7-0
7) Harris-Lake Park 6-1
8) Coon Rapids-Bayard 6-1
9) Fremont Mills Tabor 4-1
10) Lenox 7-1
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Janesville, Montezuma, AGWSR, Midland, Iowa Valley