Week 8 Iowa High School Football Poll

Class 4A
1) West Des Moines Valley (8) 8-0
2) WDM Dowling 7-1
3) Cedar Falls (1) 8-0
4) Ankeny Centennial 7-1
5) CR Kennedy 7-1
6) Bettendorf 6-2
7) Southeast Polk 7-1
8) Ankeny 5-3
9) Waukee 5-3
10) DM Roosevelt 6-2
Others receiving votes: CR Prairie, Linn-Mar, Sioux City West
Class 3A
1) WD Epworth (9) 8-0
2) Solon 8-0
3) CR Xavier 7-1
4) North Scott 7-1
5) Independence 8-0
6) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7-1
7) CB Lewis Central 7-1
8) Norwalk 7-1
9) Washington 6-2
10) Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1
Others receiving votes: Harlan, Pella, Glenwood
Class 2A
1) Waukon (9) 8-0
2) Clear Lake 8-0
3) Algona 8-0
4) Greene County 8-0
5) O-A/BCIG 8-0
6) Columbus Catholic 7-1
7) Benton 7-1
8) Des Moines Christian 7-1
9) Nevada 7-1
10) Tipton 6-2
Others receiving votes: West Marshall, Williamsburg, Monticello, Spirit Lake, Monroe PCM
Class 1A
1) Dike-New Hartford (6) 8-0
2) Van Meter (2) 8-0
3) Hull Western Christian 8-0
4) West Sioux 7-1
5) West Branch 8-0
6) South Central Calhoun (1) 8-0
7) Treynor 8-0
8) Inwood West Lyon 7-1
9) Sigourney-Keota 8-0
10) IC Regina 7-1
Others receiving votes: Underwood
Class A
1) West Hancock (8) 8-0
2) St. Ansgar (1) 8-0
3) North Tama 8-0
4) MFL Mar-Mac 8-0
5) Grundy Center 8-0
6) Earlham 7-1
7) Woodbury Central 7-1
8) Edgewood-Colesburg 6-2
9) BGM 7-1
10) Hinton 6-2
Others receiving votes: Paullina South O’Brien, Central Springs, Neola Tri-Center, South Winneshiek, Belle Plaine
Class 8-Man
1) Don Bosco (7) 8-0
2) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 8-0
3) Turkey Valley (1) 8-0
4) Audubon 8-1
5) Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-1
6) Harris-Lake Park 7-1
7) Fremont Mills, Tabor 5-1
8) Easton Valley 7-1
9) Anita CAM 7-1
10) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-2
Others receiving votes: Montezuma, Janesville, Lamoni, Lenox, HLV, Liberty Center, SE Warren