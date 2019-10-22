Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Week 8 Iowa High School Football Poll

The Independence Mustangs are the No. 5 ranked team in the Class 3A Iowa High School poll.

 REED KOUTELAS | waverly newspapers

Class 4A

1) West Des Moines Valley (8) 8-0

2) WDM Dowling 7-1

3) Cedar Falls (1) 8-0

4) Ankeny Centennial 7-1

5) CR Kennedy 7-1

6) Bettendorf 6-2

7) Southeast Polk 7-1

8) Ankeny 5-3

9) Waukee 5-3

10) DM Roosevelt 6-2

Others receiving votes: CR Prairie, Linn-Mar, Sioux City West

Class 3A

1) WD Epworth (9) 8-0

2) Solon 8-0

3) CR Xavier 7-1

4) North Scott 7-1

5) Independence 8-0

6) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7-1

7) CB Lewis Central 7-1

8) Norwalk 7-1

9) Washington 6-2

10) Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1

Others receiving votes: Harlan, Pella, Glenwood

Class 2A

1) Waukon (9) 8-0

2) Clear Lake 8-0

3) Algona 8-0

4) Greene County 8-0

5) O-A/BCIG 8-0

6) Columbus Catholic 7-1

7) Benton 7-1

8) Des Moines Christian 7-1

9) Nevada 7-1

10) Tipton 6-2

Others receiving votes: West Marshall, Williamsburg, Monticello, Spirit Lake, Monroe PCM

Class 1A

1) Dike-New Hartford (6) 8-0

2) Van Meter (2) 8-0

3) Hull Western Christian 8-0

4) West Sioux 7-1

5) West Branch 8-0

6) South Central Calhoun (1) 8-0

7) Treynor 8-0

8) Inwood West Lyon 7-1

9) Sigourney-Keota 8-0

10) IC Regina 7-1

Others receiving votes: Underwood

Class A

1) West Hancock (8) 8-0

2) St. Ansgar (1) 8-0

3) North Tama 8-0

4) MFL Mar-Mac 8-0

5) Grundy Center 8-0

6) Earlham 7-1

7) Woodbury Central 7-1

8) Edgewood-Colesburg 6-2

9) BGM 7-1

10) Hinton 6-2

Others receiving votes: Paullina South O’Brien, Central Springs, Neola Tri-Center, South Winneshiek, Belle Plaine

Class 8-Man

1) Don Bosco (7) 8-0

2) Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 8-0

3) Turkey Valley (1) 8-0

4) Audubon 8-1

5) Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-1

6) Harris-Lake Park 7-1

7) Fremont Mills, Tabor 5-1

8) Easton Valley 7-1

9) Anita CAM 7-1

10) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-2

Others receiving votes: Montezuma, Janesville, Lamoni, Lenox, HLV, Liberty Center, SE Warren

